It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals-Yankees.

The New York Yankees get one of their starters back on Wednesday. Clarke Schmidt makes his 2025 debut for a staff which has already been stretched thin by injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil. The Yankees have been crushing the baseball, and it's a good thing they have, because their pitching is not in a position to win 2-1 or 3-2 games. The Yankees have needed to score to win most of their games thus far. They play in a hitter-friendly park and have to mash to make the playoffs, given their pitching limitations. Schmidt, who became an important part of the staff last year, arrives just in time. Being able to give the Yankees six solid innings on a regular basis will relieve pressure on the bullpen and remove one piece of uncertainty in the starting rotation.

Royals-Yankees Projected Starters

Kris Bubic vs. Clarke Schmidt

Kris Bubic (2-1) has been good to start the season. He has definitely improved from 2024. If he can maintain this higher level of performance throughout the season, the Royals will have a stronger, deeper starting rotation than they did a year ago. This will give the offense more of a margin for error and will help Kansas City become a more complete team. If Bubic can contain the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, it would feed his confidence and give the Royals a lot of belief in the roster they have.

Last Start: April 11 at Cleveland Guardians — 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Clarke Schmidt (0-0) is making his season debut, coming off the 15-day injured list. Let's see how he performs against a talented Kansas City team the Yankees faced in the 2024 playoffs.

Here are the Royals-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals) | YES (Yankees) | Prime Video (National)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have lost the first two games of this series. They are a good team with a lot of talent. As good as the Yankees might be, the odds of the Royals losing three straight games are low. We also have to realize that Clarke Schmidt might not be in rhythm as he makes his first start of the season. He might have to knock off a little rust, and that might be what the Royals need to grab a win before they leave Yankee Stadium, which has generally been a house of horrors for them.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees own the Royals. The Yankees own the American League Central. This didn't just happen last season. This has been happening for the better part of the past few years. The Yankees bring the hammer to Central teams, and they have already won the first two games of this series against Kansas City. It's a tangible sign of how much the Yankees love this matchup and are comfortable playing the Royals, who have not been at their best in the first three weeks of the season. Kris Bubic is a pitcher the Yankees should be able to rough up.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Yankees, but we don't know how Clarke Schmidt will pitch. Our official recommendation is to wait for a live play.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees moneyline