After the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer to be their next head coach on January 24th, that left the New Orleans Saints as the only team remaining in the league without a head coach. Coincidentally, New Orleans was also the first team to have an opening, having fired new Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen after a Week 9 loss dropped the Saints to 2-7 on the season.

With nobody left to compete against for all remaining candidates, the Saints could choose to take their time and do their due diligence before making their decision. However, a commanding betting favorite has emerged, and it's someone who has deep roots in the NFC.

Between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy has been coaching in the NFC for 18 years, and he's accrued a record of 174-112-2 in that time. Despite three consecutive 12-5 seasons in the middle of his tenure with the Cowboys, a 7-10 campaign in 2024 was all Jerry Jones needed to see before deciding to go in a different direction.

In terms of odds, McCarthy has the slight edge over Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is expected to interview with New Orleans during Philadelphia's two week break before playing in Super Bowl 59. Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who coached the team to a 3-5 record after Dennis Allen was fired, is listed with +700 odds. Mike Kafka (+900), Anthony Weaver (+900) and Kliff Kingsbury (+1000) round out the candidates.

McCarthy is potentially the safest, albeit the most mundane candidate for New Orleans on the board. There has been a baseline of regular season competency under McCarthy-coached teams, even if postseason success has been lacking since his one Super Bowl title with the Packers 14 years ago. But in all honesty, when you haven't made the postseason in each of the last four seasons, this may not be a bad place to start.