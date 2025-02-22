ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-Utah State.

The San Diego State Aztecs are playing a game they need to end. They are currently in position to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Aztecs still do not have a huge cushion. They are on the right side of the bubble and — if the season ended today — would be in the field. However, there are still two weeks until the Mountain West Tournament and three weeks until Selection Sunday. San Diego State usually arrives at the last week of February being an NCAA Tournament lock. The Aztecs are not a lock right now. They need at least two more wins and very probably three to feel safe. Given how difficult this game against Utah State figures to be, SDSU should not feel remotely satisfied with its bubble position. Again, if you had to make a prediction, SDSU's chances would be better than 50-50, but they're lower than 80-20, and that leaves a lot of questions about SDSU unless or until the Aztecs can close the door and seal an NCAA bid. They haven't done that yet.

Here are the San Diego State-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Utah State Odds

San Diego State: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +162

Utah State: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Utah State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State took an 18-point lead over Utah State in the first of the two meetings between the teams this season. SDSU blew that 18-point lead, but the fact that the Aztecs were able to build that big an advantage over Utah State very plainly shows how capable the Aztecs are of beating Utah State. Moreover, SDSU is getting 4.5 points here. The Aztecs, in a game they really need to win, could lose by four and still cover the spread. That seems very attractive from a pure betting standpoint. San Diego State has won some big games on the road in this Mountain West season, such as at Boise State and at Nevada. This team can go into Logan and beat Utah State. It would not shock anyone at all.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State's comeback from the 18-point deficit against SDSU in San Diego really seemed to set the tone for the Aggies' Mountain West season. Utah State has been a top-two team in the conference all season long — not better than first-place New Mexico, but clearly better than everyone else. San Diego State has been inconsistent and volatile. Utah State has been much steadier and more reliable over the course of the full season. Playing at home, USU should expect to win, and that will probably be by at least five points, which would be enough to cover.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SDSU, but this game just seems like a fragile organism. It could be a blowout either way. It could be really close. It could break in all sorts of directions. Stay away from this game.

Final San Diego State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +4.5