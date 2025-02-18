ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Spring Training is officially underway, which means the MLB season is right around the corner. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a San Francisco Giants over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 79.5 Wins: -102

Under 79.5 Wins: -120

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Giants have a good team. They signed Willy Adames to a lucrative contract, which gives them a power-hitting shortstop. Their lineup also consists of a very good player in Tyler Fitzgerald, a rejuvenated Matt Chapman, a young player with potential in Heliot Ramos, and a returning Jung Hoo Lee. San Francisco is going to have a better offense than people expect this season. With that, their hitters will produce some runs. It is going to be tough as they have to face the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers 26 times, but San Francisco will be better than expected.

On the mound, the Giants have a lot of potential. Justin Verlander was signed this offseason, Robbie Ray is expected to be fully healthy, Logan Webb returns as the ace, and Jordan Hicks showed up to camp very much in shape. Their fifth starter is up for grabs, but whoever their young pitchers are very good. Their bullpen is more than capable, as well. Ryan Walker returns as the closer while Camilo Doval is looking to bounce back after a tough year. The pitching staff could carry this team to a .500 or better season.

Why You Should Bet the Under

In order for the Giants to be a good team, each one of their players has to perform to their potential. Adames has to have another good season, Chapman needs to continue his dominance at the hot corner, Lee needs to hit for a little bit of power, and their pitchers need to have good years. All of this happening next season seems to be a long shot. Pair that with the fact they have to face the Dodgers, Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks a combined 39 times this season and you could get some struggles in the Bay Area.

Another thing to keep in mind is injuries. Verlander is getting to that age, and he could show some signs of regression, especially with his health. Ray has had a lot of trouble staying healthy lately, and that could hurt the Giants. Wilmer Flores, Lamonte Wade Jr, and Jung Hoo Lee all faced some injury trouble last season, as well. Injuries are just something that happens in baseball, but some teams get hit harder than others. If the Giants end up being one of those teams that gets hit with the injury bug, they could be in some real trouble this season.

Final Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Buster Posey wants to do whatever he can to get the Giants back to the postseason and back to being World Series contenders. There is no doubt in my mind that he will do just that. However, this season is going to be tough for San Francisco. They are going to have some solid trade candidates at the deadline, and they play in a tough division. All of this is going to come out of the Giants having some struggles in 2025. I will take the under on their win total.

Final Giants Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 79.5 (-120)