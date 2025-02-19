ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Utah State.

On a late-February college basketball Wednesday, this game in the Mountain West Conference won't get big headlines, but it remains a showcase for one of the few NCAA Tournament teams in the conference. Utah State has quietly but consistently produced a solid season. The Aggies haven't dominated the Mountain West, but they have stumbled in only one game, a loss to UNLV. They have won all the other games they are supposed to win. Their only real failure this season was their inability to beat first-place New Mexico, losing twice to the Lobos. Utah State was able to handle the other challenges in the conference with a level of consistency which has the Aggies safely in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies might not be a 100-percent lock, but they're most of the way there, and as long as they can handle games such as this one against the lower-tier teams in the Mountain West, they should be absolutely fine and will hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

Here are the San Jose State-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Utah State Odds

San Jose State: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Utah State: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 149.5 (-105)

Under: 149.5 (-115)

How to Watch San Jose State vs Utah State

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge for San Jose State, which did play Utah State very competitively in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

San Jose State stayed within seven to 10 points for most of the night and trailed by only three points with 1:40 left in regulation before losing by seven. It's true that Utah State is playing this game at home, whereas the first meeting was in San Jose. However, if you believe that a neutral court is worth three points relative to a road game, and that a home game is worth three points relative to a neutral court, that means there is a six-point difference between a home game and a road game. Given that SJSU lost by seven at home, the Spartans have a decent chance of being no lower than 13 points worse than Utah State. If SJSU does indeed lose this game by 13 points, it will cover. It could actually lose by three points more than 13 — 16 points — and still cover. The Spartans do have some margin for error here.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State has been taking care of business all season long. The Aggies lost twice to the leader of the Mountain West. Other than that, they have a sole loss at UNLV on the road. They have not lost to an inferior MWC opponent at home. This game, at home, against a relatively weak team in the Mountain West. Utah State did not play great against San Jose State in Game 1. If it plays a lot better in Game 2, it should win going away.

Final San Jose State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

The spread is huge, and it's late February, when favored teams might begin to get a little tired. However, we're not willing to bet money on the inferior team in this matchup. Maybe sit back and wait for a live in-game bet.

Final San Jose State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +16.5