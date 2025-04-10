ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Early Prelims of UFC 314 will conclude in the Middleweight (185) Division as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next bout. Florida's Sedriques Dumas takes on Poland's Michal Oleksiejczuk as both fighters look for another highlight-reel finish. Check the UFC odds series for our Dumas-Oleksiejczuk prediction and pick.

Sedriques Dumas (10-2) comes in with a 3-2 UFC record since 2023. He won his most recent bout against Denis Tiuliulin via unanimous decision and owns a win over Cody Brundage. He'll take a step-up in competition as he faces his toughest opponent to-date as the betting underdog. Dumas stands 6-foot-2 with a 79-inch reach.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9) owns a 7-7-0-1 record inside the UFC since 2017. Once ranked in the top-15, he owns six wins via knockout at the UFC level, his most recent over Chidi Njokuani. However, he's lost three-straight fights heading into this one and will firmly need to prove himself once again. Oleksiejczuk stands six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Sedriques Dumas- Michal Oleksiejczuk Odds

Sedriques Dumas: +170

Michal Oleksiejczuk: -205

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

Why Sedriques Dumas Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Denis Tiuliulin – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Sedriques Dumas came into the UFC following his 2022 appearance on DWCS as an extremely raw talent. He has tons of power in his hands and isn't afraid to brawl with any opponent. He's also very technical with his kicking game and can generate significant damage if he's able to land clean. He was first relying on his talent and athleticism, but his last win over Denis Tiuliulin showed that he can control a fight for all three rounds and mix things up in the grappling as well.

Despite his finishing abilities, Dumas has yet to earn a finish in the UFC. All three of his wins have come by way of unanimous decision as he tends to be the more active striker. However, he'll be facing another high-volume opponent and with his cardio becoming an issue in the past, he'll have to maintain a steady pace through the opening stages of this fight. Still, knowing his opponent, Dumas is bound to find himself in some heated exchanges where he'll be looking to land the more damaging shots.

Why Michal Oleksiejczuk Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Shara Magomedov – U DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Michael Oleksiejczuk fought a respectable bout against Shara Magomedov and it speaks volumes of his willingness to take on any opponent despite ranking or ability. Things haven't gone his way over the last three fights, but simply getting in the cage with all the fighters he's faced over the last eight years will be a huge point of advantage in his favor during this fight. He's seen fighters like Dumas and his ability to knock opponents out is still there – expect to see some vintage Oleksiejczuk during this fight as he takes his licks and comes back even stronger with his own offense.

While Oleksiejczuk will be dealing with a size disadvantage, he does a tremendous job of closing the distance with his long, forward stepping jab. He also ducks his head and moves within range very effectively, so don't expect him to waver in his forward pressure. Dumas isn't as great of a fighter when he's forced onto his back foot, so Oleksiejczuk can certainly stand to see success if he's able to take center octagon and pressure his opponent along the fence.

Final Sedriques Dumas- Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters have a knack for finding their opponent's chin and we're bound to see some heated exchanges from a tight striking pocket. Sedriques Dumas certainly has the physical advantages and more striking power, but Oleksiejczuk is a big step-up in competition and his cardio will be tested throughout this fight.

While Oleksiejczuk is riding a three-fight skid, he's still capable of withstanding a war with any striker and his chin has held up well throughout his UFC career. If he's able to disrupt the timing of Dumas and cut his entries off, he should be able to find success with his jab up the middle.

Dumas will be a big knockout threat during this fight, but I don't expect Oleksiejczuk to be too fazed by some of the looks. As long as he can protect his body from the kicks, I expect Oleksiejczuk to have a vintage performance as he marches forward and throws big strikes to eventually find the chin. The betting line is fishy here, so let's side with the betting favorite to get the win.

Final Sedriques Dumas- Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick: Michal Oleksiejczuk (-205)