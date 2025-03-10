ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators look to continue their winning streak as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Senators enter the game on Monday night at 32-25-5 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Atlantic Division. It also has them holding on to the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Senators will be playing the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 27-30-8 on the year, which places them in seventh in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers sold at the trade deadline with their poor standing. In their last game, the Flyers faced the New Jersey Devils. Cody Glass opened the scoring, to give the Devils the lead in the first period. In the second period, the Devils would add a second goal. Jamie Drysdale scored to make it a one goal game for the Flyers, but they would give up an empty net goal as the Devils won the game 3-1.

Here are the Senators-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Flyers Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -118

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Senators vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle/ He leads the team in assists and points this year. He has 20 goals and 45 assists this year, good for 65 total points. Brady Tkachuk joined Stutzle on the top line. He is second on the team in points while sitting first on the team in goals this year. He has 26 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 49 points. The line is rounded out by Claude Giroux. Giroux is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 12 goals and 27 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is third on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. Batherson comes in with 16 goals and 33 assists. He also has nine goals and 15 assists on the power play. Batherson will be joined by new addition Dylan Cozens. Cozens has an assist in his first game with the Senators. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line. Sanderson has six goals and 36 assists this year, good for 42 total points, and sitting fourth on the team in points.

With Linus Ullmark playing on Monday night, it will be Anton Forsberg in goal for the Senators in this one. Forsberg is 8-10-1 this year with a 2.82 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. He has made just one appearance since the four nations break. He came in for a relief appearance stopping all ten shots he faced.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Travis Konecny who leads the way for the Flyers. He comes in leading the team in goals, assists, and points, but currently playing on the third line. He has 22 goals and 42 assists this year, good for 64 points. Second on the team in points is Matvei Michkov, who is currently on the second line. He comes in with 20 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 47 points. He is joined by Owen Tippett and Sean Courturier. Tippett is third on the team in points with 19 goals and 17 assists. Courturier is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 10 goals and 21 assists.

It is Tyson Foerester who leads the top line, sitting fifth on the team in points. He comes in with 16 goals and 14 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Bobby Brink. Brink comes in with just eight goals, but 21 assists. The line is rounded out by Noah Cates. Cates has 14 goals and 14 assists this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers. He is 18-12-4 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Ersson is 1-3-1 in his last five games. Further, he has given up four or more goals in three of the last four games overall.

Final Senators-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Senators come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. While they will not have Linus Ullmark in goal for this one, Anton Forsberg has been the better of the goalies in this game as of late. Further, the Senators are tenth in the NHL in goals against per game while also scoring 2.85 goals per game this year. The Flyers are 28th in the NHL in goals against per game, and have been giving up a ton of goals as of late. In their last six games they have allowed 23 goals. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-118)