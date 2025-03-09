ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings will battle the Ottawa Senators as both teams look to make it to the playoffs. It will be a clash at the Canadian Tire Centre as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Senators prediction and pick.

The Red Wings lead the head-to-head series 35-28. Also, the Wings are 5-4-1 over the past 10 games against the Sens. So far, the Red Wings and Senators have split the two games this season, with the Sens winning on December 5, 2024, at Canadian Tire Centre, and the Wings winning 3-2 on January 7, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are the Red Wings-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Senators Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Senators

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FDSD

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Detroit fans are frustrated after the trade deadline moves as the Red Wings attempt to move on despite not making any significant moves. Regardless, there is still hope. The Red Wings have great talent like Lucas Raymond, who has been one of the better snipers on the team. Likewise, Dylan Larkin has been great and can definitely carry this team on his shoulders. The Wings hope to replicate the results of their 3-2 win over the Senators.

They started that game with a powerplay goal from Larkin. Then, they allowed two goals to the Senators to go into the third trailing 2-1. But a goal from Joe Veleno forced overtime. Patrick Kane would finish it off with a powerplay marker to win the game.

The Red Wings fired 33 shots on the net. Additionally, they won 56 percent of the faceoffs. The Wings also capitalized on the extra-man attack, going 2 for 3 on the powerplay.

Cal Talbot was excellent in the net, making 21 saves while allowing just two goals. Alex Lyon might get the start here if Talbot does not go. The defense in front of him went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill in the win over the Sens. Furthermore, they leveled 18 hits and blocked 18 shots.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if Larkin and Raymond can set up some scoring chances while also feeding the puck to Alex DeBrincat. Then, the defense must play well in whoever starts in the net.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brady Tkachuk was emotional about the Buffalo Sabres' trade of Josh Norris for Dylan Cozens. Ultimately, it had to happen if the Senators wanted to make that final push for a playoff spot. When the Senators beat the Red Wings, they did it by starting fast.

Things started fast with a goal by Norris, who is no longer with the Senators. Later, they allowed a powerplay goal from DeBrincat with 47 seconds left. Norris would win the game for the Senators in that game. Now that he is gone, the Senators need more out of others. Tkachuk and Tim Stuzle must do more as the Senators attempt to take another game and further separate themselves from the Red Wings.

The Sens had 32 shots on the net in this win. Furthermore, they won 52 percent of their faceoffs. The Senators also failed to convert on the powerplay, going 0 for 5 on the extra-man attack. Unfortunately, that will not be enough on most nights.

Linus Ullmark was solid in this contest, making 19 saves while allowing just one goal. Furthermore, they went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill while leveling 14 hits and blocking 13 shots.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can get the legs going, with Tkachuk, Stutzle, and Cozens leading the way. Then, they must defend the crease from DeBrincat, Larkin, and Raymond while also keeping an eye on Kane.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are 37-26 against the spread, while the Senators are 25-37 against the spread. Moreover, the Wings are 17-11 against the spread on the road, while the Sens are 10-19 against the spread at home. The Red Wings are 30-31-2 against the over/under, while the Senators are 25-32-5 against the over/under.

Both teams have a good chance to make the playoffs and even make a run. The Senators can even make the playoffs and set up a brother-brother matchup if they draw the Florida Panther. However, the Sens have the inside track and are at home. Plus, they are playing significantly better recently. I think the Red Wings will do enough to make this a good game. Because of that, I have the Red Wings covering the spread on the road.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick: Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-170)