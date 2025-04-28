ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end the series as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Senators-Maple Leafs Game 5 prediction and pick.

After dominating the first game of the series, with Toronto winning 6-2, games two and three would both need overtime winners to give the Maple Leafs the 3-0 series lead and a potential Maple Leafs sweep. In game four, Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto both scored to give the Senators the 2-0 lead. Still, John Tavares would score before the end of the period to make it a one-goal game. In the second period, Matthew Knies scored to tie the game. Then, in the third period, David Perron would score to give the Senators the lead, but the Maple Leafs would tie the game. This would lead to a third straight overtime game. This time, Jake Sanderson scored to keep the Senators' season alive.

Here are the Senators-Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Senators-Maple Leafs Game 5 Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +138

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Senators vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators' top line. He finished the regular season leading the team in assists and points, having 24 goals and 55 assists, good for 79 points. Stutzle has one goal and one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk led the team in goals in the regular season, having 29 goals and 26 assists. Tkachuk has two goals and an assist in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Giroux had 15 goals and 35 assists this season. Giroux has a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

The second line is home to Drake Batherson. He was second on the team in points this year, having 26 goals and 42 assists. Batherson has one goal and one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Dylan Cozens. Cozens had five goals and 11 assists in his 21 games with the Senators. Cozens has one assist in the playoffs. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been solid from the blue line. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and 46 assists. He has one goal and two assists in the playoffs.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the goal for the Senators in this one. He was 25-14-3 this past year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Ullmark has just a .848 save percentage in the playoffs so far, but is coming off his best game, stopping 31 of 34 shots.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists, good for 102 points. Marner has a goal and six assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has already recorded three goals in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has a goal and five assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists this year. Tavares has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored twice while adding an assist in the playoffs.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the goal for Toronto in this one. He was 21-8-3 in the regular season with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He has been great in the playoffs, with a .902 save percentage so far.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come into this Stanley Cup playoffs game as favorites in terms of odds. Three straight games have gone to overtime after the Maple Leafs. This game will come down to goaltending, though. Linus Ullmark has just one game with a save percentage over .860. Meanwhile, Anthony Stolarz has been below just .900 in save percentage just once. Further, the top two lines for the Leafs have been fantastic, combining for nine of their 15 goals. The Maple Leafs' top forwards will carry them in this one as they close out the Senators.

Final Senators-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-166)