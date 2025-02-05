ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Suns-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Thunder Odds

Phoenix Suns: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are not playing their best basketball. They are coming off two very bad losses against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Kevin Durant is dealing with an injury. However, the Suns do still have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Both of these players are solid. Booker averages 26.1 points per game while Beal is at 17.1. Additionally, Booker leads the team in assists. The Suns need these two players to have good games if they want to get back to their winning ways.

In the first game against the Thunder, the Suns allowed just 99 points. They held Oklahoma City to 39.6 percent shooting, and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc. Along with that, the Suns were able to hold the Thunder to just 16 fourth quarter points. On the season, when the Suns allow less than 110 points, they have a record of 14-4. It is not going to be easy to hold the Thunder under that number, but they have done it once already. If they can do it again, there is a chance for them to cover this large spread.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have won three of their last four games heading into this game. They are scoring very well in those four games, and the three wins especially. In their three wins, the Thunder have put up 118, 144, and 125 points. When the Thunder score more than 115 points this season, they are 23-5. Oklahoma City has to find a way to get to that point total. Oklahoma City averages 117.2 points per game this season, so they are very capable of getting to that point total. If it happens Wednesday night, expect the Thunder to win big.

Oklahoma City is the best defensive team in the NBA. The Thunder allow the fewest points per game at 104.5 points. Along with that, the Thunder hold opponents to the lowest field goal percentage, the lowest three-point percentage, and they force the most turnovers. In the first game against the Suns, the Thunder allowed just 83 points. In the win, the Thunder held the Suns to under 30 percent shooting from the floor, and just nine threes made. Now, Oklahoma City did let them shoot 40 free throws, but the suns failure to make shots bailed out Oklahoma City. Still, if the Thunder can play a defensive game anywhere close to that, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the better team and the Suns are 1-9 when Kevin Durant does not play this season. Kevin Durant is trending towards not playing Wednesday night, so keep that injury report in mind. With that said, I am expecting the Thunder to cover the spread at home. It is a large spread, but Oklahoma City should be able to do it.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -13 (-110)