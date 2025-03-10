ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns will continue their road trip as they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. It will be a battle at the FedEx Forum as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Suns-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Suns lead the head-to-head series 62-46. Yet, the Grizzlies have won all three games this season and are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Suns. All three games have been won by seven or fewer points, including a 151-148 thriller a couple of of weeks ago. The Suns have been frustrated this season by these losses and hope to rectify it.

Here are the Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Grizzlies Odds

Phoenix Suns: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Memphis Grizzlies: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports South and Arizona Family

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kevin Durant still believes this is a playoff team and preaches patience as the Suns enter the stretch run. Sadly, they are still looking in from the outside. But with the Dallas Mavericks losing Kyrie Irving for the season, the Suns suddenly have some hope. Ultimately, they played the Mavs on Sunday, which impacted the playoff race in a significant way.

Durant must stay healthy and continue to hit his shots consistently. Moreover, he must lead the charge and be the guy that puts the Suns on his back. Durant averages 26.9 points per game and remains one of the better players in the league even as he hits the twilight of his career. Also, he has others who can help him.

Devin Booker has been with the Suns long enough to know how to put them on his back. So far, he has averaged 26 points per game and has continued to be solid as a shooter and an all-around great player in the backcourt. Bradley Beal has stayed relatively healthy and can definitely make his mark. Likewise, Grayson Allen has been good.

The bench must do more. While Allen has maintained good numbers, others have not consistently hit their mark. So far, the Suns bench averages just over 26 points per game, which ranks among the league's worst. Someone must step up when Durant and Beal take a break to give them a better chance of winning games.

The Suns will cover the spread if Durant and Beal can continue to hit their mark and play well. Then, they must defend the rim and not allow the Grizzlies to go on a run.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are slipping, which may cost them dearly in the long run. After ranking second for a good chunk of the season, the Grizzlies now find themselves fourth in the Western Conference, barely ahead of the Houston Rockets. If the Grizzlies don't clean up their mistakes, they may fall to sixth place or worse.

It does not help that Jaren Jackson Jr. is out. Likewise, there are questions as to who should lead this offense. Some believe Desmond Bane must guide this offense, if anything, to relieve the pressure off Ja Morant. Morant has not been the virtue of consistency, having games where he scores 30 points and others where he hits 12. Meanwhile, Bane has had similar results. The bench has remained productive, ranking second in the NBA.

The defense has not. Sadly, they rank 26th in points allowed. This was no more evident in their last meeting with the Suns when they allowed 148 points. Unfortunately, this type of play will not work out in the long run, and the Grizzlies mist adjust.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Bane and Morant can produce. Then, they need to clamp down on defense to prevent Durant and Booker from overtaking this game.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Suns are 23-39-1 against the spread, while the Grizzlies are 36-26-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Suns are 13-19 against the spread on the road, while the Grizzlies are 18-14 against the spread at home. The Suns are 19-22 against the spread while facing the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 20-18 against the spread when facing the West. Both teams will be playing on the second end of a back-to-back. Significantly, the Suns are 4-8-1 against the spread when playing with no rest, while the Grizzlies are 7-4 against the spread when having no rest.

I think all this will play a factor in this game. Alarmingly, the Suns have not played anywhere close to a team that can make the playoffs. But I think they will do enough to cover the spread on the road.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: +5 (-110)