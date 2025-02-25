ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU West Virginia.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are thankful that the NCAA Tournament bubble is so noticeably weak right now. Maybe some bubble teams will shift into overdrive and make a persuasive case for inclusion in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but at the moment, the bubble is playing its way downward and out of the field, not upward and into the field. A few bubble teams — Vanderbilt and Arkansas — got the job done over the weekend, but many more bubble teams stumbled and failed. ACC bubble teams lost. Georgia lost. Ohio State lost. Kansas State and Utah lost. George Mason lost. San Diego State lost. West Virginia therefore did not pay a bigger price for losing at Texas Tech, a game it was never expected to win but which nevertheless represents a missed opportunity.

West Virginia is on the good side of the bubble. If the season ended right now, the Mountaineers would be in the NCAA Tournament. They are, however, probably one of the last eight teams in the field. The ultimate goal is to get in, but the other really valuable goal is to avoid getting sent to Dayton for the First Four and to go straight into the Round of 64 on Thursday, March 20, or Friday, March 21. West Virginia needs this game against TCU to solidify its position in both the field of 68 and the Round of 64, bypassing Dayton in the process.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU recently won a road game at Arizona State. That's not an incredible or amazing bubble win, but it's a good win. Arizona State just went on the road to Kansas State on Sunday and beat the Wildcats. ASU is a talented team, and TCU handled the Sun Devils on the road. The Frogs can go into Morgantown and beat a West Virginia team which has recently lost at home to BYU in addition to losing at Texas Tech. West Virginia is shorthanded and has been battling injuries virtually the whole season. TCU doesn't have to win; it can cover by losing by seven points. That seems like a very realistic outcome.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia needs this game more than TCU. The Mountaineers are playing at home with their bubble position hanging in the balance. TCU just lost on the road to Cincinnati, a team which is not as good as West Virginia and is below WVU in the overall bubble pecking order. If TCU could not beat Cincinnati on the road, it's hard to trust the Horned Frogs to beat West Virginia on the road. WVU is coached by Darian DeVries, who by all accounts has done a really good job this season and has breathed fresh optimism back into a program in Year 1 on the job. DeVries is viewed as a rising coach in the industry who should only get better and better as his tenure in Morgantown continues. The Mountaineers will be prepared for this game and will put forth their best effort. It should be enough to win by 10.

Our lean is to WVU, but we're not totally confident in picking a shorthanded team with a spread that large. Wait until the second half to pursue a live play.

Final TCU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -7.5