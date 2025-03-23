ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will finish their season series with the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. It will be a possible playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Thunder-Clippers prediction and pick

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 148-86. They are also 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Clippers, including four wins in a row. The Thunder are also 3-2 in the past five games in Los Angeles, including a win at Intuit Dome earlier this season.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder already beat the Clippers 105-92 at the Intuit Dome earlier this season. Amazingly, it was a decisive victory in which the defense illustrated what they could do, shutting down the Clippers' offense and not letting them gain any momentum. It has been like that all season for the Thunder, who continue to find different ways to win. The Thunder have officially clinched the No. 1 seed and will have homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs. But there are some worries.

The Thunder need its depth to stay hot to make a run. Significantly, they are dealing with some injuries, and it could hurt them if they don't sustain it. It was not an easy win when the Thunder beat the Clippers the first time, despite the final score. Initially, they trailed 28-19 after the first quarter and 57-53 at halftime. But the Thunder clamped down on defense and stifled the Clippers' offense in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again tormented his old team, scoring 25 points (he would go off for 45 points nine days later). Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort had 16 points, while Jalen Williams had 15. Both of those players are dealing with an injured hip right now, and that means that the Thunder will need more of their depth in this game.

The Thunder struggled on the boards in this game, losing 50-41. They also had 11 steals and blocked three shots, but they turned the ball over 12 times. Therefore, there are some things they must clean up for this game, and the Thunder must also be prepared to stop Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and James Harden.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can continue to put up record numbers, while his supporting cast must contribute. Likewise, the defense must clamp down and prevent the Clippers' top stars from dominating.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has not been a great season for the Clippers, but they are still competing for a playoff spot and might make it as a play-in team if they cannot catch the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed. There have been bright spots, as the Clippers just defeated the Cavaliers and illustrated how they can compete with a top team. Though they have not beaten the Thunder this season, they came close in a 134-128 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma in November.

The Clippers played well in this game, but a bad second half doomed them. Overall, they got good production from their top guys. Powell had 31 points, while Ivica Zubac added 22. Meanwhile, Derrick Jones had 20 points, while Harden added 17. Leonard did not play in this game as he was still recovering from an injury.

The Clippers shot 55 percent from the field, including 54.1 percent from the three-point line. Yet, their poor shooting from the free-throw line hurt them, as they hit 69 percent of their attempts. The Clippers also inexcusably turned the rock over 23 times.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and avoid turning the ball over. Then, they must stop Gilgeous-Alexander, or at least contain him, and not let him do any damage.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are 43-34-4 against the spread, while the Clippers are 39-31 against the spread. Additionally, the Thunder are 20-12-2 against the spread on the road, while the Clippers are 25-10 against the spread at home. The Thunder are 24-19 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Clippers are 23-21 against the spread when facing the West.

The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference. However, they are hurting right now and might not be as motivated to win here with everything sealed up. I can see the Clippers giving it their all and finding a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Thunder-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-108)