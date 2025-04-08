ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Suns prediction and pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Wednesday night in a matchup with contrasting stakes. The Thunder, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.6 points, 6.4 assists per game), are cruising atop the Western Conference and boast one of the league’s most efficient offenses. Their ability to dominate in transition and capitalize on defensive lapses makes them a tough opponent for Phoenix, especially with Kevin Durant sidelined due to an ankle sprain. The Suns, clinging to slim postseason hopes, will rely heavily on Devin Booker (25.9 points, 7 assists per game) to carry the offensive load. However, Phoenix has struggled defensively without Durant, allowing 129 points per game in his absence. Against a high-powered Thunder team, the Suns face an uphill battle to contain their opponents and keep pace offensively. Expect Oklahoma City to control the tempo and exploit mismatches en route to another win.

Here are the Thunder-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Suns Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Phoenix Suns: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +430

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Despite suffering rare back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Thunder remain the NBA's top team with a league-best record and the highest point differential in history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.6 points per game, while Jalen Williams has emerged as a consistent scoring threat. Oklahoma City's elite defense (second in points allowed per game) and balanced offensive attack make them a formidable challenge for Phoenix, especially given their ability to dominate in transition and capitalize on turnovers.

The Suns, on the other hand, are mired in a losing slump and have struggled defensively all season, ranking 25th in defensive rating. Devin Booker has carried the offensive load, but injury to Kevin Durant has left Phoenix shorthanded. Additionally, Phoenix’s inability to rebound effectively and defend the paint has been a recurring issue, which Oklahoma City is likely to exploit. With the Thunder motivated to secure home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and Phoenix’s postseason hopes fading fast, expect OKC’s depth and discipline to overwhelm the Suns. The Thunder should win comfortably and cover the spread.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have a strong case to cover the spread—or even pull off an upset—against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. While Oklahoma City boasts the league’s best record, Phoenix’s high-volume and efficient three-point shooting (38%, third in the NBA) could keep them competitive. Devin Booker, fresh off becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, has been in elite form, averaging 26.1 points and 6.7 assists per game. Bradley Beal has also thrived in his bench role, averaging 19 points on 57.4% shooting over his last four games. If Phoenix can limit turnovers and capitalize on their perimeter shooting, they can hang with OKC.

The Thunder’s defense is elite, but they’ve covered the spread only twice in their last six games, showing some vulnerability. Phoenix’s ability to move the ball (28 assists per game, second in the league) and create open looks could exploit OKC’s occasional lapses in transition defense. Additionally, playing at home gives the Suns a boost, where they are 23-15 this season. With Booker and Beal leading the charge and their playoff hopes on life support, expect a desperate Suns team to play with urgency. While beating OKC outright will be tough, Phoenix has enough offensive firepower to cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. OKC has been dominant all season, boasting the league’s best record (64-14) and an elite defense that ranks second in points allowed per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the way with his MVP-level play, while Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey provide additional scoring and playmaking. The Thunder’s ability to force turnovers and capitalize in transition makes them a tough matchup for Phoenix, especially given the Suns’ struggles on defense.

The Suns, on a six-game losing streak, have been inconsistent and are battling injuries to key players like Kevin Durant. While Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can provide offensive firepower, Phoenix’s 25th-ranked defense and issues with rebounding leave them vulnerable against OKC’s balanced attack. With the Thunder motivated to secure home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, expect them to control the game and comfortably cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Suns Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110), Over 230 (-110)