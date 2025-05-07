ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game one of a doubleheader as the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Rockies Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Tigers come into the series at 22-13. That places them in first place in the AL Central. They won three of four games over the Angels in their last series. Meanwhile, the Rockies come into the series at just 6-28 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL West. They lost three of four games with the Giants in their last series.

After game one of the series was postponed on Tuesday, game one of the series between the Tigers and Rockies will be played on Wednesday, with a doubleheader on Thursday.

Tigers-Rockies Game 1 Projected Starters

Casey Mize vs. Kyle Freeland

Casey Mize (5-1) with a 2.70 ERA and. 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Mize went seven innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would strike out four batters, but also give up four runs. Still, he took the victory over the Angels.

Away Splits: Mize is 2-1 on the road this year, with a 3.93 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average.

Kyle Freeland (0-4) with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: Freeland went six innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out five batters but give up three runs. Still, he took the no-decision as the Rockies won the game over the Giants 4-3.

Home Splits: Freeland is 0-2 with an 8.53 ERA and a .356 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Tigers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Rockies Game 1 Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -174

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Rockies Game 1

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNDT/COLR

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson has led the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .234 with a .349 OBP. Torkelson has eight doubles, ten home runs, 27 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Riley Greene is hitting .274 this year with five doubles, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and 19 runs scored. Further, Kerry Carpenter has hit great this year. He is hitting .295 with a .316 OBP this year. He has five doubles, eight home runs, 19 RBIs, and 17 runs scored.

Further, Zach McKinstry has been great this year. He is hitting .291 with a .375 OBP. He has six doubles, three triples, a home run, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Finally, Glyber Torres is hitting .291 with a .361 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 13 runs scored this year.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Goodman has led the way for the Rockies this year. He is hitting .274 this year with a .349 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 16 runs scored this year. Brenton Doyle has also been solid this year. He is hitting .224 with a .280 OBP. Doyle has four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 11 runs scored this year. Michael Toglia is not hitting well this year, but has been productive. He is hitting just .197 but with a .252 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIS, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored.

Meanwhile, Jordan Beck is hitting .260 this year with a .329 OBP. He has three doubles, two triples, five home runs, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Finally, Ryan McMahon is hitting just .165 with a .287 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Casey Mize has been solid overall this year. This year, in six starts, he has four starts giving up one or fewer runs. He also has two starts, giving up four runs. Still, both starts in which he gave up four runs happened on the road. The Rockies do not have a lot of experience against Casey Mize. They have just 12 career at-bats against Mize. Still, of the five batters who have at-bats against Mize, four of them have hits. That includes Brenton Doyle, who is 1-3 with an RBI, and Ryan McMahon, who is one for two with a home run and an RBI.

Meanwhile, the Rockies are just 1-6 when Kyle Freeland has been on the mound this year. He has given up at least three runs in six of his seven starts this year, with three starts giving up five or more runs. Current Tigers have just 18 at-bats against Kyle Freeland. They are just 3-18 with a double. Still, Gleyber Torres has been solid, going 3-5 with a double against Freeland. With how much Freeland has struggled this year, plus the solid pitching from Casey Mize, take the Tigers in this one.

Final Tigers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5 (-115)