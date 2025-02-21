ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves head down south to take on the Houston Rockets Friday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Rockets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +148

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are one of the top defensive teams in the NBA this season. They allow the fourth-fewest points per game, the seventh-lowest field goal percentage, and the fourth-lowest three-point percentage. Additionally, Minnesota does a great job staying out of foul trouble with their solid defensive play. When Minnesota allows less than 110 points this season, they are 20-6. When they allow less than 115, that record goes to 26-12. Point being, the Timberwolves have to keep the Rockets under 115 points, but 110 points would give them the best chance to win this game.

Houston is a solid defensive team, as well. However, the Timberwolves have been able to score well above the Rockets defensive season average in points allowed. Against Houston this season, Minnesota averages 117.0 points per game. They have also knocked down 38.3 percent of their threes in those three games. A lot of this is thanks to Anthony Edwards. He has scored 31.0 points per game against the Rockets this season. If Edwards can have another good game, the Timberwolves will win the season series with the Rockets.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Houston is a solid defensive team. The Rockets are allowing the sixth-fewest points per game, the eighth-fewest field goals attempted per game, and the fifth-lowest field goal percentage. Not only do the Rockets make it very hard to get shots off, but they make sure a majority of those shots are contested. Additionally, the Rockets allow the fewest assists per game this season, so they make it even harder to swing the ball around for an open shooter. Houston has to shut down Edwards and play well on defense if they are going to come away with a win at home Friday night.

Minnesota was not playing the best basketball before the All-Star break. The Timberwolves lost two of their three games, and their offense really struggled. They scored 107 and 101 points in their two losses before the break. When the Timberwolves put up less than 110 points this season, they are 11-18. Minnesota has to score to win, and they have done that against the Rockets this season. However, if the Rockets can keep the Timberwolves under 110 points in this game, they will have a fantastic chance to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick

These are two playoff teams, and it should end up being a great game. The two teams have had two of their three matchups decided by six points or less. They play each other very tough, and I am expecting more of the same Friday night. One thing to keep an eye on is Edwards and his injured hip. If he is out, the Rockets win this game easily. I will work under the assumption that he is playing. I am still going to take the Rockets to win this game straight up.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets ML (-176)