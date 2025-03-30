ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another slate of NBA action as the Regular Season draws to a close. This betting prediction and pick takes shape in this upcoming cross-conference tilt as the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) will visit the New York Knicks (46-27). New York leads the series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are twelfth in the Western Conference, and although their play-in chances are still alive by a slim margin, it seems as though they came up just short this season. They most recently fell 128-107 to Sacramento and have lost three consecutive games heading into this one. Still, they'll be hoping for another close result.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference and have clinched their playoff position as the three-seed. They most recently took down the Milwaukee Bucks 116-107, winning three of their last four games to rise above the rest of the conference. While these final few games may not mean much, they'll be priming and prepping ahead of their playoff series.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Knicks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

New York Knicks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers had a chance to win-out their final 10 games and make a run towards the tenth-seed in the West, but this recent three-game skid has effectively squandered their chances at the playoffs this season. Considering their last-place finish in the West from a season ago, this year has certainly been an improvement as they've been able to string together winning streaks and improve their chemistry as a team. They're the NBA's third-youngest roster and they'll continue to grow as a unit with each passing season, eventually earning their time in the spotlight.

One of those emerging players is Shaedon Sharpe, who's averaging 17.7 PPG this season. He's scored at least 15 points in each of his last eight consecutive games, so it's clear he's found his rhythm as a reliable scorer within this offense. Both Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant have been out with injuries as the season winds down, but their production in the paint this season is certainly a promising sign for the Trail Blazers moving forward. Their high-octane backcourt of Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson has also been great all season, so expect both of their scoring numbers to take another leap forward in the coming years.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are sitting comfortably in the East's three-seed and the rest of this remaining Regular Season will be all about getting healthy and prepping for a deep run in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson is set to be re-evaluated following his injury and he'll be the key to them making noise in the postseason. Still, the Knicks own a positive 7-5 record without Brunson on the floor this season, so it's clear their lineup is full of potential difference-makers that can create their own shot and get hot from the field.

The Knicks' calling card as of late has been their solid production on the defensive floor leading to transition buckets on the fast break. Josh Hart is having the best season of his career with nine triple-double efforts on the year. He's becoming one of, if not the best, rebounding guards in the NBA and does a great job running the floor to initiate their transition offense. OG Anunoby has also been hot in games where Brunson is out, so expect these final few scoring efforts to bode well for his confidence as they prepare for their first playoff series.

Final Trail Blazers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams met, the Knicks managed to escape with a buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges in overtime. They were without Jalen Brunson during that game, but each Knicks' starter managed double-digits as Karl-Anthony Towns saw a massive mismatch in the paint. We should expect a similar result in this game as Towns will be matched up against rookie Donovan Clingan on the other side.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the much deeper squad in the New York Knicks to cover this betting spread on the road.

Final Trail Blazers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -8 (-110)