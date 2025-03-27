ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins take on the St. Louis Cardinals for both team's first game of the 2025 season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Cardinals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -110

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Twins vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:15 PM ET/1:15 PM PT

TV: Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo Lopez will be the opening day starter for the Twins. He is a very good pitcher, but he has fallen off a tad. Still, the Twins have the utmost confidence in him, which is why he will be taking the mound on Thursday. The righty has made 32 starts in each of the last three seasons, so he is one of the healthier pitchers. He is a workhorse, and he can go six or seven innings anytime he takes the mound. He will get his strikeouts, and he will limit the free passes. With him on the mound, it would not be shocking if the Twins had a dominant opening day victory.

Minnesota was a very average offense last season. They had their moments of showcasing power, but they also had a tendency to get shut down. Still, they finished top-10 in runs scored during the 2024 season. A lot of those players return to Target Field in 2025. Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Jose Miranda will lead the charge with newcomer Ty France following closely behind. Minnesota will need their offense to play well if they are going to win the AL Central this season. That starts Thursday afternoon.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sonny Gray takes the mound against the Twins Thursday. A team in which he was runner up for the Cy Young award in 2023. 2024 was not as good for him, but it was still a very solid season. In his first year in St. Louis, the righty threw 166.1 innings and struck out 203 batters while owning a 3.84 ERA. His FIP was much lower than his actual ERA, though. Gray still has that swing and miss stuff on the bump, and he needs to make sure he does not regress this year. If he carries his success from last year to this year, the Cardinals will win opening day.

Willson Contreras, Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbar, Brendan Donovan, and Masyn Winn all return to the lineup at Busch Stadium. Those are six regular starts from the 2024 team. Even though it was not the best year for the team, that consistency is still very important. The x-factor in this lineup could be Jordan Walker, though. He has the ability to change the game with one swing at the plate. This lineup could make some sneaky noise this season, and I would not be surprised to see that begin on opening day.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is fun. Lopez and Gray are both capable of shutting down their opponents. I am expecting a lower scoring game in this one, so it will come down to which team has the better bullpen. Right now, I think that is the Twins. I will take Minnesota to win this game straight up.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-110)