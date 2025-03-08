ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF West Virginia.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are just about there. They might technically be on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but most experts think the Mountaineers will be in the Big Dance. Even if the Mountaineers did lose this game to UCF and then lost in the first game of the Big 12 Tournament, they would probably be in the field. The worst-case scenario would be that they would go to Dayton for the First Four. However, if there is even the slightest shred of doubt this close to Selection Sunday, a bubble team should just go ahead and win one more game to be absolutely sure. The consensus is that if West Virginia wins this game, it will be an NCAA Tournament lock. Those are the stakes for a team which is 98 percent of the way there and just needs one more win to remove all doubt.

Here are the UCF-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-West Virginia Odds

UCF: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

West Virginia: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs West Virginia

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF has no pressure at all. The season is just about done, and the Knights know they are not in contention for an NCAA Tournament spot. This team can go out on the court and play freely with nothing to lose. UCF did win at Texas Tech earlier this season. The Knights, when they play their best, are a capable and skilled team. Their ability to step up and play a really good road game should not be underestimated. The spread is almost eight points. UCF just needs to keep this game relatively close, which it has a good chance of doing against a West Virginia team which doesn't have its full roster available (Tucker DeVries being the main injury to this team). West Virginia is not at the height of its powers.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia needs this game more than UCF does. The Mountaineers are playing at home with a chance to essentially lock up an NCAA Tournament bid. This team has fought through injuries and roster limitations to get to this point. Now it's the home finale for the season in front of a passionate and supportive crowd. This team is going to come roaring out of the locker room with maximum motivation and a lot to play for. West Virginia should put forth the supreme effort needed to not merely win, but win comfortably. This season has been a study in overachievement for the Mountaineers. They were a mess last year. They had a new head coach this year. They have been better than expected. Darian DeVries is a very good coach, and this team — which has come so far — isn't going to stumble now that it is just about to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth.

UCF is not a strong-enough opponent to stand in WVU's way. The Knights very clearly played their way off the NCAA Tournament bubble and have been a below-average team over the past month. The Knights aren't going to suddenly revive themselves in a difficult road environment in the Big 12.

Final UCF-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to WVU, but we're not sold on the Mountaineers blowing the doors off this game. Sit back and wait for a live play.

Final UCF-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -7.5