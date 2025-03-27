ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back in action on the international stage as Mexico City, Mexico lays claim to another fight night featuring a host of home country fighters. 13 bouts are set to take place from Arena CDMX as we take a look at some of our favorite Betting Props for all the upcoming action. Check the UFC odds series for our UFC Mexico predictions and picks.

The Main Event is set to feature Mexico's own son as former champion and No. 2-ranked Brandon Moreno welcomes Australia's No. 8 Steve Erceg. Moreno comes off a unanimous win in a main event spot over Amir Albazi, while Steve Erceg looks to get back on the title track following two consecutive losses. Per usual, we'll see another extremely high-level fight atop the Flyweight Division.

Major fights are here in Mexico City! 🇲🇽@TheAssassinBaby & Steve Erceg are ready to headline on Saturday with the rest of these Mexican fighters 👊



The Co-Main Event will feature a brawl in the Lightweight Division as Mexico's up-and-coming Manuel Torres will take on the always-exciting Drew Dober representing the United States. Both men have combined for 18 knockout-wins at the professional level, while Torres' last seven fights have ending inside the first round. This fight will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting bangers of the card.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: Best Betting Props

Raul Rosas Jr. Wins by Submission (+225)

Joe Pyfer Wins by KO/TKO or Submission (+120)

Brandon Moreno Wins by Decision (+110)

Raul Rosas Jr. Wins by Submission (+225) vs. Vince Morales

There's no question that Vince Morales is a tough opponent that has been known to crack opponents with some pop. However, we've seen Raul Rosas Jr. display a very solid chin and it's not likely that Morales will be threatening the knockout in this one. It's also easy to take what Rosas has done thus far at surface value, but he's still just 20 years old and growing stronger into his body with each passing fight. I expect him to only get better with each passing camp as he's shown a great ability to evolve his game and learn from mistakes.

While Rosas has been prone to make mistakes on the feet, he's certainly cleaned up his act over the last three fights. He also managed to submit a strong grappler like Ricky Turcios rather easily, so doing the same against a seasoned jiu jitsu practitioner like Morales shouldn't pose too much of a challenge. Everyone mentions how physically strong Rosas is when he's grappling and I expect that to be the difference for him as he eventually finds the late submission.

Joe Pyfer Wins by KO/TKO or Submission (+120) vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Joe Pyfer has only been getting better since his arrival to the UFC and his bounce-back win over Marc-Andre Barriault after his first UFC loss was a glowing example of how he's always working to improve and fight a smarter bout each time he comes out. His power will be apparent throughout this entire fight with five of his last six finishes coming by way of knockout. It's worth noting that Gastelum has never been knocked out in his career, but his aged chin could become compromised if someone like Pyfer can land clean on him.

Pyfer will be at a slight speed disadvantage with how well Gastelum is able to move around in the octagon. Training alongside a fighter like Sean Brady, Pyfer sees a ton of work on the ground against elite-level grapplers and can exploit Gastelum knowing he's been submitted three times in the past. Either way, I think Pyfer will be a huge threat to finish this fight both on the ground and on the feet, so let's roll with the plus money and him finishing this fight inside the distance.

Brandon Moreno Wins by Decision (+110) vs. Steve Erceg

Brandon Moreno has been speaking all fight week on how this is the best shape he's ever been in and that he's now hitting his absolute prime as an athlete. On the other hand, Steve Erceg noted he was surprised the UFC gave him another Main Event slot considering his previous first-round knockout loss. This speaks volumes to the level of confidence from both sides as Brandon Moreno has been tested at a championship level in the past and knows he's one of the best P4P fighters on the planet.

Still, Steve Erceg is a very dangerous opponent and he's shown an ability to remain consistent in a five-round environment. I also expect him to be much more defensive considering his last loss, so this could turn into a methodical striking bout where both men are cancelling each other out. We have to like the game planning and ability to adjust during a fight from Brandon Moreno and I expect another masterclass on the feet from him.