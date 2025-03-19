ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders produced a very strong regular season. Coach Grant McCasland did a fabulous job of keeping this team focused and cohesive. Texas Tech is the only Big 12 team to defeat the Houston Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Texas Tech beat the Cougars on the road in Houston. Texas Tech rose above Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, and other very tough Big 12 teams to finish second in the conference, a terrific achievement for the program.

Now, Texas Tech enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the West Region. When Texas Tech reached the Final Four and the national championship game in 2019, the Red Raiders were a No. 3 seed in the West Region. The Red Raiders obviously hope that history will repeat itself in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders are in the same part of the bracket as the No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm. A possible Texas Tech-St. John's Sweet 16 matchup would be a highly-anticipated event, but Tech has to first make it through this opening-round game against UNC Wilmington, the CAA champion, and then get through a second-round game on Saturday if the Red Raiders are able to get that far.

Here are the UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech Odds

UNC Wilmington: +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +890

Texas Tech: -15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs Texas Tech

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Why UNC Wilmington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is facing two significant injury questions going into this game. You might have noticed that Chance McMillian did not play in the Red Raiders' Big 12 Tournament semifinal game versus the Arizona Wildcats in Kansas City. Tech lost that game without its full complement of players. McMillian and teammate Darrion Williams are both trying to get healthy, and their statuses are uncertain for this game. This is a situation in which you will want to closely monitor the injury reports and what Texas Tech coaches and sports information officials are saying. If you get solid information which points to McMillian and/or Williams being out, UNC Wilmington plus 15.5 points will look like an increasingly attractive play.

The UNCW Seahawks hit their stride in the CAA Tournament, winning the championship after finishing second in the league during the regular season. This team is in a groove, feeling great about itself. It is getting a large pile of points relative to the spread against a wounded opponent. There are ample reasons to like UNCW here.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Raiders are good, they're tough, and crucially, they have the ability to win in different ways. Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland is a defense-first coach, but Texas Tech has won a number of games this season because its offense thrived. Texas Tech is adaptable and has been able to consistently have a Plan B if Plan A does not work. However, the Red Raiders also have the best player on the court in most games they play. JT Toppin is a beast. He has been putting up video-game numbers this season. UNCW has no one who can stop him. Topping will enable Tech to not only win, but blow the doors off this game.

Final UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

The Tech injury report is too important here. You need to wait on any bet until you get solid injury information and then see how the first several minutes of the game unfold.

Final UNC Wilmington-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: UNC Wilmington +15.5