The USC Trojans will travel across the country to battle the 20th-ranked Maryland Terrapins. It will be a Big Ten showdown as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Maryland prediction and pick.

These teams have played each other just three times ever. Yet, with USC joining the Big Ten this season, these schools will play one another a lot more, starting with this battle. It will be the first time the schools face one another since 1990. Now, the Trojans will have their hands full as they play on the road against a ranked opponent who will look to put this thing away early.

Here are the USC-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Maryland Odds

USC: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +440

Maryland: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Maryland

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has not had a good season. While they were not a good team last season, losing Boogie Ellis to the NBA hurt them even more. He used to be the guy who sparked their team and was able to hit winning shots. Unfortunately, no one else has stepped up to be that guy that the Trojans need. It is hurting them, and they are not finding their stride. Ultimately, that remained true in their 69-66 loss against Minnesota the other day. Three of their past four losses have been by six or fewer points.

Desmond Claude is currently the best player on the squad, averaging 16 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor, including 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Amazingly, he has hit double figures in five straight games and will look to do it again against a heavily favored opponent. Wesley Yates III is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, including 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Overall, seven of his past nine games have seen him finish with at least 15 points. Chibuzo Agbo averages 12.1 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor, including 38.9 percent from the triples. Also, he has had at least 14 points in four of his past five contests.

The Trojans need these three to play well to have a chance at beating Maryland. Ultimately, that includes hitting their shots and playing solid defense. They cannot allow the Terrapins to drive to the rim and hit easier shots.

USC will cover the spread if Claude, Yates, and Agbo can shoot the rock well and give the Trojans some momentum. Then, they must defend the perimeter.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland has been amazing this season, firmly positioning itself as a top-ranked college basketball team. Yet, there is still work to do, and the Terrapins cannot overlook USC.

Derik Queen recently had a career game and has been exceptional. So far, Queen is averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor. Queen has had at least 18 points in three straight games. Meanwhile, Ja'kobi Gillepsie has played well, averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor, including 41.4 percent from the three-point line. Gillespie has had at least 14 points in three straight contests.

Julian Reese has been great, averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor. Also, he has had 13 or more points in five of six contests. Rodney Rice averages 13.4 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor. Overall, he has had 16 or more points in four of five games.

These four players are the core of the school. Largely, they provide the spark the offense needs and will give USC headaches in attempting to figure out who to guard and who to give more chances to.

Maryland will cover the spread if Queen, Gillepsie, Reese, and Rice can all shoot the rock consistently and hit their stride to give Maryland momentum. Then, they must play tight defense and force USC into making bad decisions.

Final USC-Maryland Prediction & Pick

USC is 11-14 against the spread, while Maryland is 13-12-1 against the spread. Additionally, USC is 4-2 against the spread on the road, while Maryland is 9-6-1 against the spread at home.

USC has a tall task ahead of them. Can they go into Maryland and stun the Terrapins? I am not feeling it. Instead, I can see Maryland making their shots and starting to run away from it as the game goes on. Expect some firepower from the Terrapins, as they shoot the ball well and find a way to cover the spread at home against the Trojans.

Final USC-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -10.5 (-115)