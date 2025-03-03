ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle of the pack Big East teams face as Villanova visits Georgetown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Villanova is 18-12 on the year and 11-8 in conference play. That places them in sixth in the Big East. It was a tough start to the year, going 3-4 to open the season. They would then win eight of their next nine games, capping it off with a Villanova win over UConn. They would then drop five of the next six games but have since won six of their last eight games. In their last game, they faced Butler. Villanova would lead by eight at the end of the first half, but Butler would tie the game in the second half. Still, Villanova would win the game 80-70.

Georgetown comes into the game at 16-13 on the year, while also going 7-9 in conference play. That places them in seventh in the Big East. They opened the year 12-2 before losing four straight games. Since then, they have won just four of 11 games. In their last game, Georgetown faced Marquette. Marquette would dominate the game. They would lead by 17 at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 76-61.

Villanova-Georgetown College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Georgetown Odds

Villanova: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Georgetown: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is 54th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 113th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Villanova has been solid on offense this year. While Villanova is 141st in the nation in points per game, they are 25th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are second in the nation in three-point percentage and second in the nation in free throw percentage this year.

Villanova has been led this year by Eric Dixon. He is scoring 23.6 points per game this year while adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Meanwhile, Wooga Poplar leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game while adding 14.4 points per game. Poplar also adds 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Jhamir Brickus leads the team in assists per game this year, having five assists per game. He is also scoring 9.7 points per game with 1.8 rebounds. Finally, Jordan Longino is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is 85th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 153rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgetown has been great on defense this year. They are 60th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 78th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 44th in the nation against the two this year. Georgetown is also 47th in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Georgetown is led by Micah Peavy, who leads the team in both scoring and steals this year. He is scoring 16.4 points per game while adding 2.4 steals per game. He also has 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this year. Meanwhile, Jayden Epps is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Malik Mack is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

The frontcourt was led by Thomas Sorber, who led the team in rebounding. Sorber had 8.5 rebounds per game, but Sorber will miss the rest of the year with a foot injury. That will require Drew Fielder to step up. Fielder is scoring just seven points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds per game this year.

Final Villanova-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Villanova plays with a slower pace this year, sitting 285th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Still, Villanova has been highly efficient, sitting 25th in shooting efficiency, and second in three-point percentage. Meanwhile, Georgetown is 60th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 78th in shooting efficiency this year. Still, they are 160th in the nation against the three. Further, Villanova has been solid on defense this year. They are 47th in the nation in opponent points per game and also 142nd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Villanova is 65th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Georgetown is 209th. Finally, Villanova is 33rd in turnovers per game, while Georgetown is 226th. Take Villanova in this one.

