It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Seton Hall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Villanova-Seton Hall.

The Villanova Wildcats continue to be consistent in their inconsistency. They continue to be dependable only in their lack of dependability. Villanova, barely above .500, has produced a confusing season of soaring victories and bitter defeats, and they seem to alternate or — at the very least — come in rapid-fire fashion from both ends. As soon as Villanova does something well, it undoes the good work it just did with a bad loss. As soon as it seems Villanova is a lost cause and a hopeless case, it comes up with a strong performance such as the recent convincing win over Marquette. The Wildcats, precisely because of that Marquette win, are still alive in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation, but they have picked up so many losses to this point in the season that it's unclear how many more losses they can afford.

Here are the Villanova-Seton Hall College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Seton Hall Odds

Villanova: -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -365

Seton Hall: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +285

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs Seton Hall

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is an exasperating team to watch and follow, but part of the package with Villanova is that sometimes this team plays really well. It just drilled Marquette in a game which was never particularly close. When Villanova plays like that, it becomes really irritating and annoying to sit here and contemplate why this team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble instead of being a stone-cold lock to make the field of 68 and play in March Madness.

Nevertheless, it remains that this team has a high ceiling. The problem is that when this team struggles and is knocked off balance, the floor is really low. The high-ceiling version of this team, however, is really strong. Against a bad Seton Hall team which struggles to score, this Villanova team can flourish and win by at least 10 if not 15. It is not a secret that Seton Hall has one of the weaker rosters in the Big East. The Pirates have not been able to spend the money needed in the NIL space to acquire and retain top talent. The struggles of this team are less a reflection of the quality of coaching provided by Shaheen Holloway, and more a product of the failure of the program to solve the roster construction problem which has weighed down the Pirates this season.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall is not a good team, and we don't have to explain that point. However, Seton Hall continues to fight and compete and not give up on its season. When an underdog shows it is up for a battle, that matters. Villanova probably will win this game, but if Seton Hall really competes on defense and puts in a full-grade effort, it can make this an ugly, close game and cover what is a relatively large spread. At 5.5 points, we would probably pick Villanova, but at 8.5 points, Seton Hall looks like the better play.

Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

If we had to lean to one side, it's Seton Hall, but we're not going to trust the Pirates, given how bad they have been this season. Pass.

Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +8.5