The Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of their playoff series. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +410

Minnesota Timberwolves: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 201.5 (-108)

Under: 201.5 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors were able to win the first game of this series because of their defense. They held the Timberwolves to just 88 points, and 39.5 percent from the field. Minnesota was also just 5-for-29 from three in the game. In fact, the Timberwolves are shooting just 15.8 percent from deep in their last two games. With their shooting struggles, the Warriors should be able to keep the defensive pressure and hold the Timberwolves to a lower score. If they do that, Golden State will win this game.

Golden State is missing Steph Curry Thursday night. That is a massive loss. However, the team still has some players that can pick up the slack. They will rely on Draymond Green to pick up the slack when it comes to leadership on the court. As for the scoring, the Warriors will rely on Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield. They put up 24 and 20 points in their win over the Timberwolves in their first game. If those two players can get hot from the field once again, Golden State will win this game.

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Steph Curry is not playing Thursday night. That kid of loss is very hard to overcome. With Curry on the court, the Warriors averaged 115.0 points per game. However, without him, Golden State averaged just 106.9 points per game. That is a massive drop off in scoring. It is going to be very tough for Butler and Hield to make up for that. If the Timberwolves can take advantage of the Warriors being without their best player, they will be able to win this game pretty easily.

Minnesota's defense has been fantastic in the playoffs. They were very good in the regular season, but they have been even better in the postseason. They are allowing just 100.2 points per game, and teams are shooting 43.0 percent against them. With the Warriors not having Curry, I can only expect the Timberwolves to be better than both those numbers. Even if Minnesota does not put up a lot of points, they will play good enough defensively to give themselves a chance to win. With the way the Timberwolves have played defensively, they should be able to beat Golden State.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be particularly close. The Warriors are without their best player and leader on the court. With that in mind, the Timberwolves are going to dominate. The spread is large, which does give me some hesitation. Minnesota's terrible shooting lately is another reason for concern when wondering whether or not to bet on them. However, I will be taking the Timberwolves to win this game by double digits Thursday night.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)