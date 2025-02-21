ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best in the Big 12 takes the court as Texas Tech faces West Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

West Virginia is also 16-10 on the year and 7-8 in conference play, placing them in ninth in the Big 12. They opened the year 11-2, but are just 5-8 since then. Last time out, West Virginia faced Cincinnati. It would be a tight first half, with West Virginia taking a two-point lead going into the halftime break. Cincinnati would take a second-half lead, but give it up. West Virginia would go on to win the game 62-59.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 20-6 on the year, and 11-4 in conference play. That places them in third place in the Big 12. They opened the year 4-0 before a loss to St. Joe's. They would then win three in a row before. Texas Tech would win four of their next seven games, before another seven straight wins. They would then fall to Arizona before a Texas Tech win over Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Last time out, Texas Tech faced TCU. TCU would lead by eight at the end of the first half. Texas Tech would come back and tie the game but only score four points in the final four minutes, falling 69-66.

Here are the West Virginia-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Texas Tech Odds

West Virginia: +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +570

Texas Tech: -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is 46th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 101st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. West Virginia has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 12th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 16th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 15th in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio. West Virginia is also 64th in the nation in blocks per game, and 66th in steals per game this year.

Javon Small leads the way for West Virginia. He leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game this year. Small comes into the game with 18.5 points per game while adding 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Toby Okani. Okani is scoring 8.7 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Amani Hansberry leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.7 points and 1.6 assists. Meanwhile, Eduardo Andre leads the team in 1.5 blocks per game. He is also scoring 5.3 points, with four rebounds per game this year.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked eighth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas Tech has been solid on defense this year. They are 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 51st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 34th in the nation in opponent assists per game while sitting 35th in opponent rebounds per game.

JT Toppin leads the way for Texas Tech. He leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. Toppin has 17.1 points per game with 9.2 rebounds. He also has an assist, a steal, and 1.2 blocks per game. Toppin is joined in the frontcourt by Darrion Williams. Williams has 15.2 points per game with 5.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Chance McMillan leads the way. McMillan is scoring 15.1 points per game while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 6.6 assists per game with 1.6 steals per game. Further, he is scoring 9.2 points per game while adding three rebounds per game this year.

Final West Virginia-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on defense this year. Still, the Texas Tech offense is much better. Texas Tech is 17th in the nation in points per game while sitting 16th in shooting efficiency this year. West Virginia is 275th in points per game while sitting 226th in the nation in shooting efficiency. Further, Texas Tech will dominate the rebounding game. They are 44th in offensive rebounding percentage and 158th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, West Virginia is outside the top 250 in both categories. Take Texas Tech in this one.

Final West Virginia-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: -Texas Tech -12.5 (-105)