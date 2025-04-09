ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago White Sox hit the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

White Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Sean Burke vs. Logan Allen

Sean Burke (1-1) with a 5.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Minnesota Twins: Loss, 4.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 6 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout

Away Splits: Burke is making his firs road start

Logan Allen is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at San Diego Padres: Loss, 5.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 5 walks, 1 strikeout

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +154

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, CleGuardians.TV

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox lost the first game of this series 1-0. Their pitching was outstanding, but the bats could not get it done. That is going to be the case a lot this season. The White Sox will need their pitching staff to step up a lot, and Wednesday night is no different. The Guardians are batting just .221 as a team, which is the ninth-lowest in baseball. Along with that, Cleveland works base-to-base when they get on. The Guardians have stolen just three bases this season, and they have been thrown out four times. The White Sox should be able to have another good day on the mound.

Chicago does a great job making contact. They have struck out the second-fewest times in the MLB, and they have the sixth-lowest chase percentage. The problem is the White Sox are getting a bit unlucky. Their expected batting average as a team is much higher than their actual batting average. At some point, Chicago is going to start seeing more balls hit the gaps and get through holes. With Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland, that could be the case in this game. If Chicago just sticks to their approach, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are once again one of the worst teams in the MLB. They have won just two of their first 10 games, and they are 0-4 in one-run games. Chicago can not win the close games, and they struggle to show up in clutch moments. Their bullpen has the fourth-highest ERA in the American League, so Cleveland just has to get into it. If they can knock Burke out of the game early, the Guardians are going to be in a great position to win this game.

Cleveland has to stay solid on the mound. In game one of this series the Guardians allowed one run on two hits. They might not have that same type of game, but shutting down the White Sox is not the most difficult task. This is the perfect game for Logan Allen to have a bounce-back start. Chicago has one of the lowest batting averages in the MLB, and they do not take a lot of walks. If Allen can attack the zone, the White Sox will swing early in counts. As long as the contact is weak, the Guardians will win.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Burke gives the White Sox a good chance to win. However, it is still tough to trust Chicago as a team. I will take the Guardians moneyline.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-184)