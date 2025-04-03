ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

AL Central rivals collide as the Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

The White Sox come into the game at 2-4 on the year. They opened the year with a win over the Angels before dropping the next two games. They would then open their series with the Twins with a win, but then drop the next two games as well. In their losses this year, the White Sox have been outscored 18-6. In the two wins, they have won by a combined 17-1.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are also 2-4 on the year. They opened the year 0-3, being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, they would win their next two games, scoring 13 runs in two games over the Mariners. The Tigers would drop their last game of the series though, falling 3-2 to the Mariners.

White Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Flaherty

Jonathan Cannon (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Cannon went five innings, giving up four hits and three walks. He would strike five and not give up the runs. Still, Cannon took the no-decision as the White Sox lost to the Angels 1-0.

Away Splits: Cannon has not pitched on the road yet this year, but was 4-5 with a 5.19 ERA on the road in 2024.

Jack Flaherty (0-0) with a 3.18 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

Last Start: Flaherty went 5.2 innings, giving up three hits and two walks. One of the hits would be a home run as he gave up two runs while striking out five. Still, he took the no-decision as the Tigers lost to the Dodgers in ten innings.

Home Splits: Flaherty has not pitched at home this year. Last he was 5-4 at home with a 3.44 ERA. That includes time for Flaherty with the Dodgers and Tigers.

Here are the White Sox-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +176

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: CHSN/FDSNDT

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Maton has been batting leadoff for most of the year, with mixed results. He is hitting just .154 but with a .313 on-base percentage. Still, his two hits are both home runs, giving him two RBIs and two runs scored. Behind Maton is Luis Robert Jr. Robert is hitting .190 with a .217 OBP. He has a double, an RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Andrew Benintendi rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .333 with a .391 OBP. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored this year.

Miguel Vargas sits in the middle of the order. He is hitting .190 with a .292 OBP. Vargas has a double, two RBIS, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Thaiss has been joining Vargas in the middle of the order for the Tigers. He is hitting .250 but with a .438 OBP. Thaiss has a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Further, Michael A. Taylor is hitting .250 with an RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Tigers order is led by Zach McKinstry. McKinstry is hitting .227 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has a triple, an RBI, a stolen base, and four runs scored. Behind McKinstry is Riley Greene. Greene is hitting .296 with three doubles, two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson is hitting .318 this year with a .444 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base, and four runs scored.

The middle of the order is led by Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith. Carpenter is hitting .222 with four RBIs, a double, and four runs scored. Colt Keith is hitting just .176 but with a .440 OBP. Further, he has a double, an RBI, and two runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

With these two teams being division rivals, there is familiarity between the lineups and the starting pitching. the White Sox have not hit great against Jack Flaherty. They are just eight for 40 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Further, top bats such as Luis Robert Jr., do not have a hit against Flaherty. Meanwhile, the Tigers have hit Jonathan Cannon hard. They are ten for 19 with six walks against Cannon. That is good for a .457 on-base percentage. They also have two home runs and eight RBIs. Both Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith have a home run and four RBIs against Cannon. Flaherty is the better pitcher overall in this match-up and the Tigers should continue to hit well.

