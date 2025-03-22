ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for more coverage of Saturday's NBA slate as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the conclusion of this Eastern Conference four-game season series. The Washington Wizards will visit the New York Knicks as New York searches for a 4-0 season sweep. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards currently own the NBA's worst record at just 15 games, dropping their most recent contest 128-112 against the Utah Jazz. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 which is a positive note, but they're still staring down the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, most recently dropping to the Charlotte Hornets 115-98. They've gone a lackluster 4-6 over their last 10 games, but they've built a comfortable lead in the conference standings and will look to close their season strong with a sweep over the Wizards.

Here are the Wizards-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Knicks Odds

Washington Wizards: +15.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +830

New York Knicks: -15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, MSG Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards are already looking forward to the NBA lottery where they currently have the best chances to land to No. 1 overall pick. Their second overall pick from last year, Alex Sarr, has been waiting to have a true breakout performance, but he contributed greatly with four triples during their last loss. The possible addition of Cooper Flagg to their team could be a massive boost considering they're needing a presence on their interior that can produce on both ends of the floor.

Coby Jones also had a strong performance with a team-high 24 points while shooting 9/11 from the field and a perfect 4/4 from deep. This team will begin to have players like this step up towards the end of the season as they boost their usage and see more opportunities to touch the basketball. Jordan Poole was extremely off shooting just 1/11 on his field goal attempts, so expect him to be much more productive as he tries to bounce back during this game.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks have suffered two bad back-to-back losses against the Spurs and Hornets while being dominated in the rebounding category on both occasions. Aside from Karl-Anthony Towns, this team doesn't have a true center focusing on grabbing boards with Mitchell Robinson in an out of the lineup due to injury. Jalen Brunson is also in a walking boot and it's unclear when he'll return, but his team will have to tighten things up if they want to hold their favorite position in playoff seeding for the rest of the regular season.

With Karl-Anthony Towns being such a great shooting threat for the Knicks, he's oftentimes leaking out to the three-point line and failing to become a presence on the offensive glass. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart have stepped up for their team as willing rebounders, but they'll need the support of a player like KAT if they want to remain competitive with better teams in the playoffs. Their hope is that Jalen Brunson will return ready for the postseason and they can get back to playing their classic brand of basketball through him.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Wizards will play the Orlando Magic on Friday before hitting the road to New York for this Saturday game, so there's a solid chance Washington could be playing on some fatigued legs by the time they hit the court at MSG. The Knicks, on the other hand, have seen some disarray with losses to much worse teams given the absence of Jalen Brunson in their lineup.

Still, the Knicks have beaten the Wizards by a combined 52 points through three meetings, covering the betting spread on two of those occasions. The Knicks are 21-11 at home this season, but have gone just 15-17 ATS during those games. Still, they have Washington's number this season and it's only a matter of time before they figure things out without Brunson on the floor, where they've gone 4-3 in games he's missed.

For our final betting prediction, let's not overthink things and take the New York Knicks to cover the spread at home.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -15.5 (-112)