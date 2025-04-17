ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in Major League Baseball as we head towards the American League East for this opening game of the long rivalry these two teams will see this season. The New York Yankees (11-7) will take on the Tampa Bay Rays (8-10) for the first of 13 meetings this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick.

The New York Yankees most recently beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3, sweeping their three-game series. They've won five of their last seven games and are the clear-cut favorites to win the World Series this year, so this will be another chapter in their highly-anticipated journey.

The Tampa Bay Rays most recently fell to the Boston Red Sox 1-0, marking a 2-3 record over their last five games. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 and weren't very competitive in baseball's toughest division last season, so they're hoping to get off to a strong start against the favorites.

Yankees-Rays Projected Starters

Will Warren (RHP) vs. Taj Bradley (RHP)

Will Warren (1-0) with a 5.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 K, 14.0 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. SF – 5.0 IP, 6 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (0-0) with a 9.00 ERA, .353 OBA, 5 K, 4.0 IP

Taj Bradley (2-0) with a 3.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 K, 17.0 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. ATL – 6.0 IP, 7 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (2-0) with a 2.25 ERA, .227 OBA, 14 K, 12.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -102

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m.PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees outscored the Royals 12-6 during their three-game sweep as Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run of the season. He's on a feverish pitch to record a historic hitting season and he'll undoubtedly be the engine that runs this Yankees team all season. The Yankees bullpen has also been on fire this season and closing out tight games down the stretch, usually giving them a stern advantage in one or two-run games. Behind their bats, they're capable of out-pacing any team in the majors.

The Yankees went 7-6 in their meetings against Tampa Bay last season, but their start this year is already pointing toward a much more lopsided rivalry this time around. Will Warren didn't have the best outing his last time out on the road, but he only allowed two runs during his most recent start against the Giants. The Yankees are currently riding a wave of momentum so expect them to keep things up during this series.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

After finishing fourth in the division last season, the Tampa Bay Rays will have to deal with another competitive heap that includes the Yankees at the top. They've been a streaky team all season, putting up as many as 16 runs just three games ago against Boston, to being shutout in their most recent meeting. They're adjusting to new pieces like Christopher Morel and learning to live without players like Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena creating big moments of offense within their lineup.

Taj Bradley will head to the bump as he's won two of his last three starts. During both of those wins, he managed to pitch six innings while allowing two or fewer runs. He's also notched exactly seven strikeouts in each of his three starts this season, so we can expect his pitches to have some movement against the aggressive Yankees' hitters. If he can manage to change speeds and keep their lineup guessing, he should give the Rays a solid chance as he has yet to drop a start at home this season.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are the rightful betting favorites during this game as they're expected to be in the vast majority of their games this season. However, the slight edge can be given to the Tampa Bay Rays in the pitching department for how consistent Taj Bradley has been with his stuff so far. If he can managed to get out in front of the Yankees' lineup and keep this strikeout pace up, he'll certainly give the Rays a solid chance at winning this game.

Still, it's going to be hard betting against the Yankees this season and I don't expect this series to be particularly close. Furthermore, the Yankees will have a ton of fans present at George Steinbrenner field where they play Spring Training, so this is certainly a ball park they're comfortable playing in. Let's not bet against trends and roll with the New York Yankees to win this game.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees ML (-102)