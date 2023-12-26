Eddie Murphy keeps it real on reprising his role as Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy, at 62, is gearing up to reprise his iconic role as Axel Foley in the much-anticipated fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Deadline reports. As the actor delves back into the action sequences of the beloved series, he acknowledges that revisiting Axel Foley's character in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” was more challenging this time around.

In an interview with People, Murphy shared insights into the demanding nature of the shoot, emphasizing the contrast between his present age and the last time he embodied the Detroit detective in his 20s. Despite the physical toll of the action-packed scenes, Murphy affirmed, “It was a hard one. But we got through it.”

Reflecting on the physicality of the film, Murphy admitted, “I like to be on the couch, I don’t like to be jumping over and shooting and running.” Nevertheless, the actor had to engage in intense action sequences, leading to some wear and tear. “At the end of the movie, I had a knee brace, and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special,” he added.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” is set to feature the return of original cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton reprising their roles as Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart. Additionally, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot are making a comeback. The star-studded cast includes new additions such as Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige.

As the franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary, fans are eagerly anticipating Murphy's return to the Beverly Hills Cop universe, recognizing the physical challenges he embraced to bring Axel Foley back to life. The blend of nostalgia with fresh faces promises to make this sequel a noteworthy addition to the iconic film series.