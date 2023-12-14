Axel is back in this hilarious new trailer.

Our favorite policeman is back! Eddie Murphy returns in the new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

And a new trailer has just been released for the highly anticipated 4th film of the franchise, Variety reports.

The new movie will be released on Netflix next summer. This preview makes us excited about the return of Axel Foley. After all, it's been 30 years since the last installment, Beverly Hills Cop III, which was released in 1994.

Mark Molloy is the director of the new film, which features Murphy as a Detroit cop who has landed in Beverly Hills, California. The new film also will feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, and John Ashton.

“I almost admire you,” Kevin Bacon says to Murphy as the preview begins.

From there, it goes into robberies, crashes, a helicopter scene, explosions — and much more. Plus, add in the apparent humor.

Don't worry, they love him in Beverly Hills. Eddie Murphy returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Premiering Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/UZeu0dXQJD — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2023

When Murphy started the series in 1984, he was 23 years old, Entertainment Weekly states. It was one of the major films that kick-started his career. The actor is now 62.

From the looks of the preview, the new film will be just as much fun as the original. The director is especially fond of this Beverly Hills Cop due to his childhood, Netflix says.

“I remember as a kid in Australia, watching it for the first time,” Molloy says. “I had an Axel Foley poster up on my bedroom wall just like everyone else, even in Australia.”

As for Muphy, he told PEOPLE about returning in a recent interview. It was a rough and tumble ride to produce but it sounds like it was all worth it.

“It's a really physical movie, and I had to do some physical stuff…I like to be on the couch, I don't like to be jumping over and shooting and running,” he said. “And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result…at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special.”

Check out Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F this summer on Netflix.