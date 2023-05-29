Beyonce is one proud mother. Her oldest daughter Blue Ivy didn’t stop when she received her first Grammy Award at nine years old. She also had a surprise performance during the Renaissance Tour in Beyonce’s Paris concert. Her mother took to Instagram to share how proud she was of her daughter.

On Monday, May 29, the iconic singing legend posted a tribute to her 11 year old in reference to her surprise appearance. Alongside an image of Blue Ivy at the concert, she wrote: “My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Blue Ivy stunned French fans on May 26 when she made a surprise dance breakdown during her mom’s song from the Lion King, My Power. She was dressed in a matching silver, shimmery jumpsuit while dancing along flawlessly to the impossible choreography. Blue stayed on stage for the following song Black Parade, where she continued to drop jaws.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told the cheering crowd after her daughter’s performance.

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the grandmother of Blue, also expressed her awe on Instagram: “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear.”

Other than in Paris, Blue Ivy joined her mom on stage for a duet of Brown Skin Girl at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. Blue has writing credit on the song, and in 2021, the song won a Grammy for Best Music Video, making her the second youngest act to win the award.