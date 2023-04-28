A showrunner for The Late Late Show with James Corden recently revealed why Beyoncé never sat on the passenger side of Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Ben Winston, who was a showrunner for The Late Late Show with James Corden, told The Hollywood Reporter that although the popular late-night show had many famous guests, Beyoncé was never one.

“I think with Beyoncé, she does things in such a different way,” Winston said.

“Like, she doesn’t do promo, really. She doesn’t need to,” he continued. “Think about her last album, that monster hit album — name one promo. She didn’t even do a music video. So we always knew it was gonna be hard to get her singing in a car, but we would’ve loved it.”

He added, “It’s all good, though. I know she’s a fan of the show, and she’s always been really lovely and responsive, and we’d been close a couple of times, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Although Beyoncé has never been on Carpool Karaoke, Corden has had several high-profile guests. Michelle Obama, BTS, Adele and more have graced the passenger side of the infamous car. The “Hello” singer was his final guest on Carpool Karaoke which was released on Monday.

“It’s been a crazy eight years,” Corden told Adele. “In one sense, it feels like it’s gone like that [snaps fingers]. In another sense, I feel like I don’t really remember what life [was like before.]”

“I know that if I crash [the car], you’ll keep it in the f—–g edit,” Adele said from the driver’s seat of the car as they switched roles for the last episode.

Carpool Karaoke will air its final episode tonight, Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Take a look at the final Carpool Karaoke below: