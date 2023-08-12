Finding out the artist of your favorite song didn't even write it is like learning Santa Claus isn't real. Well, it isn't that deep, but it's for sure an eye-opening experience. Tons of the most successful hits out there were more than likely written by someone else you had no clue was involved. People like Rihanna, Usher, Justin Bieber, and even Beyoncé have had some ghostwriters help them create some of their most memorable tracks.

That's not to take away from the original performer, in fact, it should only highlight the individuals lending their pen skills to big-name acts. It's a humbling career being a writer and not the main artist. However, if you're someone who doesn't want to be in the limelight, songwriting is a nice option because who cares about fame when you can still get the money without getting butchered by the media? One name on this list (who you'll see at the number 1 spot) probably doesn't need to write another song thanks to the big hits she's had a key role in bringing to life. Imagine being the person who helped Billie Jean or even Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.

Now, let's look at some tracks you probably didn't know others had their hand in while making it. Some might surprise you, so take care of this information.

4. Usher – Can You Handle It (Robin Thicke)

“Can You Handle It” is a sultry gem from what many consider Usher's finest album. Once the beat kicks in, the mood instantly sets for an intimate evening. If you're ever making a honeymoon playlist and you leave this song off, you're doing it wrong. The beat alone makes this song epic, but it's the lyrics that drag you in deeper than a 50-foot well in Ireland.

Usher solidified his R&B icon status with 2004's Confessions. Amid the album's five hit singles, “Can U Handle It” shines. Penned by singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, the song's sensuous lyrics explore the art of seduction. The vocal arrangement bears a resemblance to Thicke's solo style, adding to the track's allure.

3. Justin Bieber – Love Yourself (Ed Sheeran)

Ed Sheeran co-wrote one of Justin Bieber's standout hits, “Love Yourself.” The song scored Justin Grammy nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. This track is a YouTube hit with 1.6 billion views and boasts 1.9 billion Spotify streams. Sheeran's writing prowess extended to “Cold Water,” a collab between Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, and MØ. This song reached Billboard Hot 100's #2 and remained on the chart for 27 weeks. “Cold Water” is a streaming sensation with over 1.3 billion Spotify plays, cementing its Major Lazer legacy.

When you think about it, you can totally hear Sheeran singing this song live and fans crying at his feet. Bieber got a good one from this.

2. BLACKPINK – Ice Cream (Arianna Grande)

Around two years back, the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK teamed up with pop star Selena Gomez for their hit collab, “Ice Cream.” This track served as the second single from BLACKPINK's debut album, ‘THE ALBUM.' Gomez not only contributed to the song but also starred in its music video alongside the group.

“Ice Cream” turned out to be a major hit, amassing a staggering 817 million YouTube views for its music video. Notably, Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande was part of the songwriting team, which also included Tommy Brown (known for ‘positions'), Bekuh Boom (‘Kill This Love'), Selena Gomez, 24, Mr. Franks ('34+35′), TEDDY, and Victoria Monét (‘thank u, next').

After the release of “Ice Cream,” Ariana showed her support by sending Selena Gomez a unique ice cream cone-shaped flower arrangement, accompanied by a note that said: “Selena, Congratulations Ice Queen! Love & Gratitude, – Ari.” Grateful for the gesture, Selena shared a photo of Ariana's note on her story with a caption expressing her appreciation.

1. Rihanna & Beyoncé – Diamonds & Pretty Hurts (Sia)

Sia's songwriting prowess extends to a wide range of artists, from Britney Spears to Maroon 5, according to People. Her impact shines in hits like Rihanna's “Diamonds” and Ne-Yo's “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself).” Notably, she co-wrote Beyoncé's standout track “Pretty Hurts,” solidifying her role in creating iconic music.

Sia's contribution isn't limited to Beyoncé's music; she also lent her talents to Rihanna's massive hit “Diamonds.” This song reigned atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks and has racked up over 956 million streams on Spotify. Sia's songwriting speed is remarkable; she crafted the vocals for this track in a mere “about 12 minutes,” as revealed by Stargate, the production duo behind the song.