It's official. Beyoncé will be going on tour to support her record-breaking Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. To kick off Black History Month, Beyoncé confirmed fans' suspicions with the Cowboy Carter Tour.

The Renaissance creator posted a graphic with Cowboy Carter Tour written in flashing lights (similar to the graphic she used for the Renaissance Tour in 2023). She followed up by sharing the official Cowboy Carter Tour poster where the singer featured a close-up portrait of her wearing her white-blonde hair in braids, bleached eyebrows, and vibrant red lipstick.

The Cowboy Carter Tour follows weeks of anticipation from fans after postponing her January 14 announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

In the postponement post caption, the Grammy winner revealed that her nonprofit, BeyGOOD, has donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief.

The Los Angeles wildfires destroyed over 23,000 acres of land but according to the New York Times, the fires in Eaton and Pallisades are now fully contained as of Feb. 1.

Beyoncé Dominates The Field In Texans-Ravens Halftime Performance

Beyoncé hinted at the announcement after her showstopping performance at the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game on Christmas Day. The game was at home for the Texans and also Beyoncé who is a native Houstonian. Her halftime performance marked the first time that the multihyphenate entertainer performed songs from the second act of her Renaissance trilogy. Starting with one of her lead singles,”16 Carriages,” she entered the stadium on a white horse which has been used throughout this era of her music legacy.

Other hits from the album such as “Ya Ya,” “Blackbiird,” with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, “RIIVERDANCE” with Shaboozey and “LEVII’S Jeans” with Post Malone who all came as special guests to the performance.

Beyoncé closed the set with her lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as the singer's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, made her way to the front as one of the backup dancers.

Beyoncé received some backlash for her performance online but her mother, Tina Knowles (and several dedicated BeyHive members) came to her defense.

“Irrespective of if you like Beyoncé’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say,” the fan post read that Tina reposted on her Instagram at the time.

“My sentiments exactly!” Tina responded in agreement. “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later” she wrote. “Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!”

She continued, “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder. ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’. One, two, three, waiting for the fake bots to come.”