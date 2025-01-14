January 14, 2025, was supposed to be a big day for Beyoncé, who was bound to make a major announcement. Instead, Beyoncé postponed that announcement and made a generous donation to LA wildfire relief.

She took to Instagram to share that her announcement would be postponed “to a later date.” It is unknown when she will make her announcement, but her focus is on wildfire relief at the moment.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyoncé's post read. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

She has also started the BeyGOOOD LA Fire Relief Fund. It has already donated $2.5 million to support families who have lost their homes to the fires.

What was Beyoncé's big announcement?

After performing the halftime show during Netflix's NFL Christmas Day broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans, Beyoncé released a video online. At the end, it teased something coming on January 14, 2025.

This signified she was going to make an announcement on that day. The video was Cowboy Carter-themed, so there is a chance it was a tour announcement for her latest album.

It also could have been a new edition of the album as Taylor Swift does with her releases. However, given she teased it after debuting several Cowboy Carter songs in live settings during her halftime show, it was probably a tour announcement.

Luckily, she will be able to announce it when the time is right. The LA wildfires will hopefully be contained soon, and families can begin rebuilding the homes they lost.

Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29, 2024. It was preceded by two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” After the album was released, she dropped a third single, “II Most Wanted,” on April 12.

In addition to the original songs on the album, Beyoncé also covered iconic songs by the Beatles and Dolly Parton. She performs covers of “Blackbird” and “Jolene” on the album.

Additionally, she collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone on Cowboy Carter. Cyrus and Malone appear on the gongs “II Most Wanted” and “Levii's Jeans,” respectively.

Cowboy Carter is the follow-up to Beyoncé's Renaissance album from 2022. She embarked on the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour in support of her seventh album.