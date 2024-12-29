You do not mess with Beyoncé unless you want to feel the wrath of Tina Knowles. After Beyoncé's Christmas Day performance during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game, the multihyphenate entertainer was hit with some backlash.

Tina resposted a fan's response to Beyoncé's Halftime Show on Instagram Friday, Dec. 27 about how people will always find a way to spread negativity despite her “flawless performance.”

“Irrespective of if you like Beyoncé’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say,” the fan post reads.

“My sentiments exactly!” Tina responded in agreement. “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later” she wrote. “Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !!”

She continued, “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder. ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’. One, two, three, waiting for the fake bots to come.”

Celebrities reacted to the original post and Tina's caption in the comment section as they celebrated Beyoncé's artistry and offered advice on those who choose to stay negative.

“@beyonce was AMAZING!!!! We’re not acknowledging anybody saying anything different,” singer and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss wrote.

“As my mother would say, ‘my dear, don’t mind them,'” actress Uzo Aduba reacted.

“That boo boo got on horses, cars, two stepped, brought her baby to two step, sang with multiple people, danced with a marching band, flew up in the sky, cowboy hat never came off, all that white never got dirty and was done in 13 minutes… haters could never do that.. tell her we are proud of her,” comedian Loni Love chimed in.

Beyoncé's Christmas Day performance is now a standalone special on Netflix available now.