The music world is in shock and sadness after the sudden passing of R&B singer August 08 on Monday (August 28), HipHopDx reports. The cause of death has not been revealed yet, but his family confirmed the news on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute, with artists like Big Sean and Vince Staples paying their respects as well.

August 08, whose real name was Ray Davon Jacobs, was a talented songwriter and musician who worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. He wrote songs for DJ Khaled, Jhené Aiko, Chance the Rapper, and more. He also released his own solo projects, such as the EPs Father and Happy Endings with an Asterisk.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many of his peers and collaborators expressed their condolences and admiration for August 08 on social media. Big Sean, who featured him on his song “Single Again,” left three heart emojis on his last Instagram post. Reason, who worked with him on the song “Flick It Up,” posted three dove emojis. Jeleel, who produced some of his tracks, wrote “Rest in paradise brother.”

Jhené Aiko, who invited him to open for her at a recent show, also commented on his post, saying he “did great” and that she was proud of him. August 08 had thanked her for the opportunity and said he was grateful for her support.

August 08 was a rising star in the R&B scene, with a unique voice and style. He will be missed by his fans and his loved ones, who said he lived a “full life of abundance” and fulfilled his “soul purpose as a musician.”