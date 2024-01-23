Sean Don provided Bryson Tiller with a smooth flow over a J Dilla beat

Big Sean and Bryson Tiller join forces on a new single titled “Get Dis Money,” featuring them rapping over the iconic J Dilla beat from Slum Village's “Get Dis Money,” per HipHopDX. The track is part of Tiller's Slum Tiller Vol. 3 EP, released as part of his “Tiller Tuesdays” series.

In this collaboration, Bryson Tiller explores themes of heartbreak and the challenges of moving on from a past relationship. He delivers poignant lines such as, “She treats me like I'm deceased, like I'm a dead artist,” capturing the emotional weight of the situation. Big Sean, known for his clever wordplay, incorporates Taylor Swift references, rapping, “Thinking you can move on from sh-t so quickly, thought we was tailor-made, I see it's not going swiftly,” showcasing his lyrical prowess.

The release of “Get Dis Money” follows Tiller's recent single “Lost Intro,” kicking off his Tuesday release series. The EP features Tiller's adept rapping skills and addresses critics while paying homage to JAY-Z.

Bryson Tiller, celebrated for his hit “Don't,” has a knack for surprising fans with unexpected releases, disappearing and reappearing in the music scene. While details about his next full-length LP remain undisclosed, the EP provides a taste of his evolving artistry.

Big Sean, on the other hand, has been making headlines beyond his rap career, expressing his focus on supporting the Detroit Lions' journey to the Super Bowl.

“Get Dis Money” not only showcases the chemistry between Big Sean and Bryson Tiller but also pays homage to J Dilla's iconic production, creating a nostalgic yet fresh sound for fans to enjoy. As both artists navigate their individual paths, collaborations like these keep fans excited for what they have in store next.