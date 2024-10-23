Amazon Music Live kicks off this season with a fresh lineup, combining the energy of live music with NFL Thursday Night Football. After naming Jelly Roll as the opener for its third season, the series now adds three more big names to the mix: Detroit rapper Big Sean, pop sensation Halsey, and Latin star J Balvin. These artists will hit the stage for exclusive performances, streaming live after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

Next up is Big Sean, a Grammy-nominated rapper who has captured the hearts of millions with his lyrical mastery and electrifying performances. Known for hits like “My Last” and “Blessings,” Big Sean will headline the second episode of Amazon Music Live on October 24. Fans can expect him to perform tracks from his latest project Better Me Than You, along with favorites from his celebrated album.

But that’s not all, this special event will be a Homecoming-themed celebration, featuring performances by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s The Blue and Gold Marching Machine and The Fellowship Gospel Choir, adding an unforgettable HBCU spirit to the night.

Big Sean’s connection to HBCUs runs deep. He shared in a recent interview with BET, “HBCUs are a huge part of my upbringing. My uncle went to Howard. A lot of family members went to different HBCUs, and I went on an HBCU tour myself when I was looking for colleges, and ever since I decided to go into music, I’ve had tons of support from them.” This connection adds an extra layer of significance to his performance, celebrating the culture and pride of HBCUs.

His influence doesn’t stop at music. He’s also been making stops in his hometown of Detroit, recently visiting Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, the only HBCU in the city, during the Black Footwear Forum. This event was a collaboration between PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis, showcasing the debut of the college’s first-ever student-design capsule collection. After an intensive four-week masterclass, student designer Baiyinah Ings won the top prize.

“As an artist and designer born and raised in Detroit, I’m deeply inspired by PepsiCo’s commitment to nurturing Black design talent at PLC Detroit in the very city that shaped me,” Big Sean said. “Detroit has always been a wellspring of cultural innovation, and PLC Detroit, as the sole HBCU focused on design, is playing a vital role in cultivating that legacy. With the help of partners like PepsiCo, I’m honored to play a role in uplifting the incredible talent emerging from a city that’s constantly defying expectations.”

PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College have been working together since 2023 to foster more Black designers and create pathways for people with diverse perspectives to enter the design industry. This groundbreaking partnership includes apprenticeship programs and workshops led by PepsiCo’s Design team, giving up-and-coming creatives the tools they need to succeed.

Earlier this year, twelve students participated in a four-week workshop, where they designed a capsule collection that embodied the college’s core values of pride, legacy, and culture marking an exciting step forward in Detroit’s vibrant design scene.

As Big Sean continues to shine on stage and in his community, fans have even more reasons to tune in to Amazon Music Live on October 24. With his passion for music, design, and giving back, Big Sean’s upcoming performance will be a celebration of culture, creativity, and the enduring legacy of his hometown.