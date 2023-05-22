My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Tony Allen made a name for himself as one of the most tenacious defenders in the league. During his time with the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, Allen was an All-NBA defender six times, which helped him stay on the court, even with his limited offensive output.

Allen retired after the 2017-18 season, which he spent with the Pelicans and played rather sparingly. However, since retiring, things haven’t been going too well for Allen, as he continues to find himself involved in a handful of legal issues. The latest incident Allen has found himself in is a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, which he has pleaded guilty to.

Allen will be sentenced on August 8, 2023. If it follows the previous trend mentioned, he would not serve jail time. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 22, 2023

Allen isn’t the first former athlete to get caught trying to pull off this stunt, and he likely won’t be the last. However, given how he has pleaded guilty here, it’s noted that he likely won’t face jail time for this incident. Regardless, Allen will have to wait a few months to be sentenced, as his date falls later in the summer on August 8th, 2023.

This isn’t the only legal trouble Allen has found himself in recently, as he also had a domestic assault incident brought up against him back in November of 2021, although the charges were dropped two months later. Hopefully Allen can stay out of trouble in the future, and it will be worth checking back in on his status when his sentencing date rolls around later this summer in August.