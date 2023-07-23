We're back for another week of BIG3 Basketball action as the show hits Miami, Florida. We'll be bringing you a prediction and pick for this Week 5 matchup on CBS between the Killer 3's (3-1) and the Enemies (2-2). Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Killer 3's-Enemies prediction and pick.

The Killer 3's had one of the more dominant performances seen last week and improve to 3-1 on the season, becoming one of the top teams in the league. They're led by captain Franklin Session and bolster one of the staunchest defenses in the BIG3. They're sizable favorites against the Enemies, but rightfully so as their defense only allowed 24 points last week.

The Enemies come into this game after having won an important game against the Aliens. They avoided dropping to 1-3 and keep their hopes alive if they can capitalize on the last two weeks of the season. They'll certainly be the underdogs in this one, but the return of Isaiah Austin has truly boosted them in the right direction as they try to save their season.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Killer 3's-Enemies Odds

Killer 3's: -4.5 (-110)

Enemies: +4.5 (-110)

Over (91.5): -110

Under (91.5): -110

How to Watch Killer 3's vs. Enemies

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com, fuboTV

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

Why Killer 3's Will Win

The Killer 3's are playing extremely consistent ball and can usually find ways to win with their offense. They see a balanced scoring attack from each one of their players and they can always rely on Frank Nitty to keep them within striking distance of a deficit. They'll be the slightly smaller team in this matchup, so look for the Killer 3's to focus on their ball movement and find easy cuts to the hoop.

To win this game, they should honestly just keep doing what they've done all season. Their offense is slow, but steady. When coupled with their suffocating defense, the Killer 3's find loads of scoring opportunities off missed shots. If their defense can show up once again and play like a cohesive unit, they should be able to get this win easily.

Why Enemies Will Win

The Enemies have a ton of raw talent on their roster, but they've had trouble putting everything together and translating it into wins. They're led by captain Nick Young and they'd like to see him begin to hit some of his deep shots. The return of Isaiah Austin is a massive boost for them as they're set down low with a dominant big man. If they can slowly feed him the ball in the post, he should be able to keep them close in the game throughout.

To win this one, the Enemies will have to use their size down low and play bull-ball with the Killer 3's. The 3's are more than willing to engage in a defensive battle, so don't be surprised if we see a back-and-forth affair throughout this game. They're a team that's tight on substitutions, so it'll be crucial to see how Coach Gilbert Arenas moves his guys around in this one.

Final Killer 3's-Enemies Prediction & Pick

While they Enemies have seen some success with the return of Isaiah Austin to their lineup, it may not be enough to stop the balanced attack of the Killer 3's. The Enemies may go up early in this game, but it's only a matter of time before the Killer 3's defense figures them out and starts swarming the ball. For the prediction, let's go with the Killer 3's to get the win in a closely-contested game.

Final Killer 3's-Enemies Prediction & Pick: Killer 3's (-205)