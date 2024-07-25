The Los Angeles Chargers hope to avoid a repeat of last year. Injuries, poor play, and questionable coaching all played a part in the Chargers finishing 2023 with a disastrous 5-12 record. But, everyone is healthy now and Los Angeles brings in Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. While there is plenty of room for excitement, Harbaugh has plenty of position battles during training camp to figure out before the 2024 NFL season, his first in charge of the Chargers. The most notable ones will be at running back and wide receiver.

Who will fill Austin Ekeler's shoes?

The Chargers made a number of big decisions with their roster during the offseason. One of which was moving on from long time running back staple Austin Ekeler, who signed with the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles opted to go with a committee approach to try to replace the former Charger Pro Bowler.

The Chargers brought in three running backs to compete against each other in a training camp battle for the 2024 season. One of those was Gus Edwards, who reunites with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Another was JK Dobbins, another former Raven who is coming off a torn Achilles injury.

The other is Kimani Vidal. Vidal is a sixth-round rookie from Troy University. Vidal is an intriguing player who can work his way into a big role sooner than later. He's a solid and reliable runner who can also make plays in the passing game. Vidal caught 92 passes during his four seasons at Troy and ran for 1,661 yards in his final collegiate season.

How this running back battle goes for the Chargers in training camp is anyone's guess. Edwards appears to be the favorite for early down work but that seems to be the only known variable in this equation right now. Dobbins can surprise everyone and look completely healthy or look like dust. Vidal may be immediately ready for a big role or way over his head.

But that's what makes this battle an important one to monitor for the Chargers during training camp before the 2024 NFL season. Any of these guys can contribute. Who that will be will get determined soon.

Replacing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Ekeler wasn't the only staple Los Angeles moved on from during the offseason. They also traded Keenan Allen and waived Mike Williams, primarily for salary cap purposes. However, doing so left a giant void in their receiving room.

The Chargers do have some pieces that can make up for those big departures. Joshua Palmer has been a solid receiver in his three seasons in the NFL, putting up 1,703 yards and nine touchdowns in that span. They signed deep threat DJ Chark Jr. in the offseason, who has a 1,008-yard season in the NFL.

Los Angeles also used the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey. McConkey is a legit deep threat who was arguably the best route runner in this year's class of incoming receivers.

McConkey isn't the only young player the Chargers have on board either. Quentin Johnson was a first-round pick a year ago but proceeded to have a wretched rookie season. Los Angeles also used seventh-round picks on USC's Brenden Rice and Michigan's Cornelius Johnson.

McConkey, Palmer, and Chark Jr. appear to be the favorites for big roles with the Chargers for the 2024 season, but they'll have to perform well in this training camp battle first. Until the dust is settled, everything appears to be up for grabs. That's why this situation will be very much worth monitoring as Chargers' training camp ensues.