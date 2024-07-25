After spending the last nine years in the college ranks at his alma mater, Michigan, Jim Harbaugh has officially opened up his first training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers, taking the show down the road to El Segundo for a summer filled with schematic insolation.

What, you may wonder, is it like for Harbaugh to get back in the saddle at the NFL level? Well, as Harbaugh explained to ESPN's Kris Rhim, it's a lot like… being born?

“It's like New Year's Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “You're in there. It's comfortable and safe, and now you're out. You're born. Lights are on, it's bright, chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you, and it just feels good to have it happen.”

Is Harbaugh being a tad hyperbolic in his metaphorical musings? You bet; Harbaugh has been a bit of a character since his first run in the NFL and practically made that part of his brand at Michigan as he recruited some of the best teams Big 10 fans have seen in recent memory. Fortunately, when you're as good as Harbaugh and can consistently build winners based on sound fundamentals, a hard-nosed work ethic, and a commitment to dominating the trenches, you can address the media however you'd like. Why, well, to paraphrase the late, great Al Davis, if you “just win, baby,” nothing else really matters at the NFL level.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is proud of Jim Harbaugh's analogies

Also speaking to ESPN's Kris Rhim on the first day of training camp in El Segundo, California, Justin Herbert wasn't as quick with the analogy game, noting that he's paid to throw the ball, not speak poetically.

“I'll leave the analogies to him,” Herbert said with a smile. “He's done a great job at creating those, so I'll support whatever he says. We're just out there playing football, and my job is to throw the ball, so that's what I'm going to worry about.”

Would it be cool if Herbert got in on the analogy game, comparing throwing the pigskin to a game of chess or running a marathon? Sure thing. Fans love it when players show their personality, but as long as the former Oregon quarterback can continue to play at a high level, most Chargers fans in LA, San Diego, and beyond will forgive him for his plain style of speech.