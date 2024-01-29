What are the Titans' offseason needs in 2024?

The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing 2023 NFL season marked by a 6-11 record and absence from the playoffs. Now they will try to address critical areas for improvement in the upcoming offseason. As the Titans set their sights on the 2024 NFL offseason, they must strategically target key positions to enhance their prospects for success. In this analysis, we delve into the primary needs facing the Titans. We will explore potential avenues through free agency and the draft.

The Titans' 2023 Season Recap

Coming off a lackluster 2023 season, the Titans find themselves grappling with multiple roster deficiencies. The recent dismissal of Mike Vrabel underscores the team's determination to reverse its fortunes. Now they have former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach. With a mere six victories, the Titans endured their poorest performance since 2015. This necessitates a thorough reassessment of personnel and strategy. Sure, the 2024 NFL Draft presents opportunities to replenish talent. However, the Titans must also prioritize retaining key contributors to remain competitive within the AFC South. Yes, several free agents may depart due to lackluster showings. On the flip side, certain players have demonstrated their value to the franchise's long-term objectives.

Free Agency Outlook

The Titans face a pivotal offseason characterized by abundant activity in free agency. Second only to the Washington Commanders in available cap space, the Titans possess significant financial flexibility. Notable impending free agents include Sean Murphy-Bunting, Azeez Al-Shaair, K'Von Wallace, and Terrell Edmunds, among others. Additionally, high-profile figures like Derrick Henry, Denico Autry, and Ryan Tannehill are poised to hit the open market.

With nearly $80 million in cap space at their disposal, the Titans possess ample resources to fortify their roster swiftly and decisively. That's in addition to the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and an early second-round selection. Titans GM Ran Carthon has a lot to work with, so we're eager to see where they'll land.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Tennessee Titans must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Biggest Need: Where do we even start?

Navigating a transition away from Vrabel's tenure, the Titans are poised to pivot their future around rookie sensation Will Levis. He showcased promise in his nine starts during the 2023 season.

For the Titans to maximize Levis' potential, bolstering the supporting cast becomes imperative. Sure, star running back Derrick Henry's return seems unlikely. However, the emergence of 2023 draft pick Tyjae Spears offers optimism. That said, upgrades across the offensive line and wide receiver positions are also essential. That's not discounting the anticipated breakout potential of Treylon Burks in 2024.

Defensively, the Titans struggled with pressure rates and secondary performance, highlighting the urgent need for reinforcements along the edge and at cornerback. Fortuitously, the Titans enter the offseason armed with ample cap space and the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Free Agency Target: Justin Madubuike, DL

Traditionally, the Titans have thrived with formidable interior defenders under Vrabel's system. Recall that Jeffrey Simmons and Denico Autry have led the charge. However, Autry's age (33) and the release of Teair Tart underscore the need for fresh talent. Justin Madubuike, coming off a stellar season with the Ravens, presents a dynamic possible addition to the defensive front. He could complement Simmons while injecting youth at 26 years old.

Critical Re-signing: Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

Carthon's tenure as General Manager witnessed astute signings. None was more impactful than Azeez Al-Shaair. The linebacker's stellar performance, evidenced by a team-leading 163 tackles, underscores his indispensability to the defense. Alongside Harold Landry III, who notched 10.5 sacks post-recovery from ACL injury, Al-Shaair solidifies the linebacker corps. He is a cornerstone for the Titans' defensive strategy in 2024. Bringing him back is a top priority.

Draft Target: Olu Fashanu, OL

Olu Fashanu casually deadlifting 600lbs like it's half that 😳 🎥: @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/WODFmasY4S — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 26, 2024

With Levis poised as the franchise quarterback, fortifying the offensive line becomes paramount. Andre Dillard's struggles at left tackle necessitate immediate attention. Also, last year's first-round pick Peter Skoronski offers potential at left guard. Selecting Olu Fashanu with their top pick could elevate the Titans' offensive line further. He could create a formidable barrier for Levis and enhance the team's overall performance in 2024.

Looking Ahead

The Tennessee Titans shall embark on the 2024 NFL offseason with a clear directive: to address key deficiencies and build around Will Levis. Of course, the Titans' success hinges on strategic acquisitions, prudent re-signings, and astute draft selections. From enhancing offensive protection to shoring up defensive fronts, every move underscores the franchise's commitment to reclaiming its competitive edge. As the offseason unfolds, Titans fans eagerly anticipate the transformational strides that will pave the way for a resurgence. With a blend of vision, resources, and resolve, the Titans are poised to redefine their narrative and emerge as formidable contenders in the 2024 NFL season and beyond.