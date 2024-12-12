Coach Bill Belichick’s foray in college football brought responses from basketball legend Rick Pitino and boisterous football personality Deion Sanders. And Belichick flat-out denied any likelihood he would ditch North Carolina for a return to the NFL, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Will Bill Belichick leave for the NFL if he has success at UNC? ‘I didn't come here to leave.’ ”

We’ll see.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham said Belichick is betting on himself with the move down to the college ranks after winning 333 NFL games along with six Super Bowl titles.

Wickersham wrote the move came because “Belichick is “disgusted” in what he believes the NFL had become.”

What does Bill Belichick expect to find at North Carolina?

If Belichick thinks the NFL is bad, what will he see in the college ranks. One thing he will surely witness is entitled millionaires who have paid their dues far less than NFL players. And Belichick thinks this is better than the NFL?

For now, Belichick calls something akin to his life’s goal, according to a post on X by CBS Sports College Football. Weird.

“I always wanted to coach in college football,” Belichick said. “It just never really worked out. I had some good years in the NFL and that was okay, but this is really a dream come true.

“I grew up in college football with my dad, who was a coach at Navy for 50 years. As a kid all I knew was college football. It’s great to come back home to Carolina. Back into an environment I really grew up in.”

Does Bill Belichick contract have NFL ‘out' language?

Mike Florio said he wonders if Belichick had an NFL “out” included in his contract, according to Pro Football Talk via nbcsportsboston.com.

“I want to see what's in his contract as it relates to his path to the NFL,” Florio said. “Nick Saban had in his Dolphins contract the ability to go back to college anytime he wanted and after two years, he said ‘I'm out.' What does Bill Belichick have as it relates to the possibility that he can bolt North Carolina whenever he wants?”

Florio speculated Belichick will be like the famous one-and-done college athletes in basketball.

“I think he's at least going to do a year,” Florio said. “But what happens if he has this massive impact, there's this Belichick resurgence, everybody loves Bill and one of these owners decides, ‘Well, maybe I should bring this guy in next year even though he's going to be 74 next year. Maybe I should bring him in.’ What kind of language is in the contract that lets him walk away from that job if he wants to? Going to be curious about that. Again, no guarantee anybody is going to want him, but will he build in language that he can go back to the NFL?”

Anyboyd buying a five-year run for Belichick with North Carolina?