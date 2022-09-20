Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach

There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic.

Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection that dates back to O’Brien’s Georgia Tech days. It was also reported that O’Brien’s previous work at Penn State impressed Nebraska football.

O’Brien’s inclusion as a potential Nebraska head coaching candidate comes as a bit of a surprise despite his relationship with Alberts. The previously listed top candidates included Mickey Joseph, Matt Campbell, Lance Leipold, Jamey Chadwell, and even the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule. Campbell, Leipold, and Chadwell were mentioned as the leading candidates to replace Scott Frost.

However, O’Brien realistically may come in and swipe the job away from all of them. It should be noted that the other names listed are still in play. Nebraska football has yet to make any kind of official decision.

But there is no denying that O’Brien would bring a wealth of experience. He’s coached in various roles at top level colleges such as Georgia Tech, Penn State, and Alabama. He also worked as a coach for the New England Patriots and was the head coach for the Houston Texans from 2014-2020.

Bill O’Brien is currently serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and QB coach. But the idea of taking over head coaching duties again may be enough for him to leave Alabama and join Nebraska football.