By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin broke his silence Saturday after suffering a scary injury on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety shared a message on his Instagram amid all of the support he’s received.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

People all around the sports world have shared their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin. Bills’ QB Josh Allen got brutally honest on the situation.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say some people are going to be changed forever after being on the field and witnessing that and feeling those emotions,” Allen said.

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has also reached over $8 million dollars as people continue to contribute.

Injuries unfortunately happen all of the time in the NFL. But this Damar Hamlin situation was something most of us hadn’t seen before. The Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game was ultimately postponed. Football just didn’t seem all that important following the scary Damar Hamlin incident.

He’s reportedly made progress but remains in critical condition. However, the fact that he shared this post on Instagram is a hopeful sign without question.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Damar Hamlin as they are made available.