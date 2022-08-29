Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills are not interested in trading running back Zack Moss, odds of trading him are 'zero,' per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Moss is entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract. In 2022, he’ll earn $978,750 in base salary and carries a $1.2 million cap hit. Next season, if on the roster, he’ll earn $1.139 million before hitting free agency ahead of the 2024 season.

Moss has spent the last two seasons serving as the backup to Singletary. The Utah product was the Bills’ third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected with the 86th overall pick.

Since joining the Bills, Moss has not started a single game, yet has featured in 26 contests across two seasons. Last year, Moss carried the ball 96 times for 345 yards and 4 touchdown rushes, alongside 23 receptions, 197 yards, and 1 touchdown catch.

The Bills drafted Cook out of Florida State in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he figures to play a sizable role in Buffalo’s offensive game plan, leaving some questions regarding what capacity Moss will be utilized in throughout the year.

Despite that, the Bills have made crystal clear that they don’t intend to trade Moss, so barring some unforeseen circumstances, he figures to start the year in the RB3 role.